The Platte County Legacy Home had a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus last Friday morning. Mike and Sue Fronapfel who live in the Guernsey area agreed to come and surprise the residents who thought that they were only going to be getting a Christmas Picture taken by the tree. The photography was donated by the Platte County Record-Times and each resident had an individual picture taken as well as a group photo. According to the staff at Legacy Home, the pictures were to be put on ornaments for the residents and a book of photos was to be created for the residents to view at their New Year’s Eve party.

PLATTE COUNTY, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO