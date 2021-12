The developers behind the huge update for the popular video game Terraria have announced that it will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch system in January. The Journey’s End update originally came to the PC last year and provided owners of the game with new ways to play the game to over 1000 new items to find and craft to new bosses and much more. It will land on the Nintendo Switch on 4th January.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO