Spiritfarer Update Will Bring Two New Characters

Elyon gets a new, 10-man raid in its latest update, which also brings some goodies for new characters to help them along, bug fixes, and some adjustments to skills. The new raid, Ignous the Pyro, is being implemented in stages. This is the raid that the team previously postponed to adjust difficulty. Their solution for implementing this raid is to do it in stages, with this new arrival being stage 1. According to the update notes, the more difficult formats will be coming later as stage 2 and stage 3. But for now, everyone can enjoy this new raid by getting together a group of 10 players at a minimum character level of 43 and with item 475+. Assault team captains can apply for entry and everyone can get ready to go after the raid resets every week on Wednesday 9 a.m. UTC. If you're victorious you'll be able to claim your rewards. Along with the raid, there are new achievements and rankings.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO