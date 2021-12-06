ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spiritfarer Update Will Bring Two New Characters

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpiritfarer was one of our top indie games of last year, yet since its release, the developers at Thunderlotus have updated the game with two new characters. In a recent announcement, the release date...

No Film School

How to Bring Characters to Life on Your Sets

There are so many elements that create authenticity and life in your projects. Let's look at a few. There's something magical about sitting in a room at SDCC next to a President Loki, a Classic Loki, a Natasha Romanoff, a Tim the Enchanter, and someone in full Mandalorian armor. It's an experience that immediately transports you into a different world, especially with the expertise of cosplay at a con as big as SDCC. You feel like you're walking around the Marvel universe or a planet from Star Wars.
MOVIES
pocketgamer.com

Seven Knights 2 releases its first content update featuring new Legendary characters and gameplay mode called Guild Wars

It hasn’t been very long since the sequel to Seven Knights launched on the App Store and Google Play and the game is already set to release its first content update. Netmarble brings in Seven Knight 2’s first update featuring novel gameplay methods and content to further immerse you in the world of Daybreak Mercenaries. The update primarily features new heroes, content and a gameplay mode called Guild Wars.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Dread Hunger Serves Up a New Character in A Feast of Friends Update

Digital Confectioners returns to the social deception genre with another new Dread Hunger update. This spooky game tasks eight players with surviving in the arctic–during the 1850s. The “A Feast of Friends” update adds the new Cook character to the game as well as other features. Dread Hunger is pretty...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Tales of Luminaria Updates With Michelle Bouqet Character Episode 1; Triage

The official Tales of Luminaria Twitter account has announced that the title has been updated with a new character episode. This is Michelle’s first character episode, and it is titled “Triage.”. You can view the tweet officially announcing this update below:. If you missed it, check out our review of...
COMICS
gamingideology.com

Spiritfarer Jackie & Daria Free Update Announced

Thunder Lotus Games has the free Jackie & Daria update for Ghostsman announced. It’s coming out on December 13 for all platforms and we’re already getting a trailer for it. Ghostsman was released on August 18, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Elyon Update Adds Previously-Delayed Ignous the Pyro Raid and Special Boxes for New Characters

Elyon gets a new, 10-man raid in its latest update, which also brings some goodies for new characters to help them along, bug fixes, and some adjustments to skills. The new raid, Ignous the Pyro, is being implemented in stages. This is the raid that the team previously postponed to adjust difficulty. Their solution for implementing this raid is to do it in stages, with this new arrival being stage 1. According to the update notes, the more difficult formats will be coming later as stage 2 and stage 3. But for now, everyone can enjoy this new raid by getting together a group of 10 players at a minimum character level of 43 and with item 475+. Assault team captains can apply for entry and everyone can get ready to go after the raid resets every week on Wednesday 9 a.m. UTC. If you're victorious you'll be able to claim your rewards. Along with the raid, there are new achievements and rankings.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Free Fire OB31 update: List of character changes and tweaks!

The Free Fire OB31 update will soon be live across all the regions with the maintenance patch already underway. Here are the 5 character changes and optimisations that are accompanying this patch!. Free Fire receives regular updates and each big patch is scheduled at the end of every season. These...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: New Dreams update brings Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale and DreamShaping 2.0

Hold onto your buttresses – the dungeon-crawling, monster-slaying, castle-crashing Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale is out now!. Exclusively available to play in Dreams, Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale is a third-person dungeon crawler made by Media Molecule and designed to test the skills of only the bravest adventurers. Whether you’re after frantic combat against strange and silly foes, puzzles to tickle your brain cells, or a showdown against a dragon with huge teeth (and an even bigger ego), Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale has you covered.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

The Fantasy Adventure Omno Is Coming To Switch

Omno, an atmospheric puzzle adventure game that released earlier this year on other platforms, is coming to Switch later this month! Journey through an ancient world of wonders with varied landscapes while meeting with a plethora of distinct creatures. Omno was funded on Kickstarter and developed solely by Jonas Manke...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Spiritfarer’s Final Update Is Coming out Next Week

Thunder Lotus’ loveable management sim Spiritfarer is getting its third and final update next week. The update, titled The Jackie and Daria Update, is coming to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC on December 13th. The update is completely free for everyone. Spiritfarer is a story driven, management...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Bits & Bites: Cheer

Bits & Bytes is a weekly column where Editor-in-Chief Robert shares his thoughts about video games and the industry on a lazy Sunday. Light reading for a day of rest, Bits & Bytes is short, to the point, and something to read with a nice drink. We are officially in...
VIDEO GAMES

