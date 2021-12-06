Premier League: Everton vs Arsenal Player Ratings as Everton comeback to stun the Gunners 2-1

Everton plays host to Arenal in this week’s Monday nighter of the EPL slate. The two clubs are coming off losses and have both been at the receiving end of some heavy defeats in recent weeks, but that is where the similarities end. These two trains are headed in opposite directions as week 15 comes to a close. The troubles at Goodison are going from bad to worse as the Toffees plummet down the table with bad results piling up and injuries continuing to plague Rafael Benítez ‘s men. The Gunners, on the other hand, while sharing similar recent woe, are firmly within reach of the top four and are relishing a trip to Liverpool to face the troubled Blues. Will these two teams’ momentum continue carrying them in the opposite direction, or can the sometimes miraculous Benitez pull another rabbit from his hat to stop the rot? We measure up this tilt for you right here but don’t forget to check out all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

