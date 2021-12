The New Orleans Pelicans travel to American Airlines Center for a road battle with the Dallas Mavericks on Friday evening. The Pelicans (6-18) have been awful to open the season, but won three of their last four before Wednesday’s loss. The Mavericks (11-9) started the season on a positive note but have since lost five of their last six games. Both teams are looking to get back on track in a rematch from two nights ago. Dallas opens this matchup as a considerable home favorite.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO