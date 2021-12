News broke last week that, due to his skin cancer diagnosis and the radiation treatments he'd had to undergo, Jim Ross would not be on commentary for AEW programming until the end of the year. This week's AEW Dynamite marked the first episode with the WWE Hall of Famer serving as play-by-play commentator and he provided another update while on his Grillin' JR podcast. He explained that he'll have to undergo radiation treatment for 22 straight days (excluding Saturdays and Sundays) but said he's still confident he'll be back on his target date of Dec. 29.

