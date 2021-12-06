Cage match set for NXT Tuesday night

Kyle O’Reilly took to Twitter today to send a message to fans following what appeared to be an emotional farewell after last night’s post-WarGames edition of WWE NXT 2.0. As we’ve noted, the post-show segment at the WWE Performance Center last night saw NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, WWE Hall of Famer and Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, Candice LeRae and others host what looked to be a farewell for O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano, amid rumors on their upcoming NXT departures. NXT saw O’Reilly lose the Steel Cage opener to Von Wagner, while Gargano was destroyed by Grayson Waller as he addressed his status. Their futures are up in the air as O’Reilly’s contract reportedly expires some time this week, and Gargano’s expires this Friday.
