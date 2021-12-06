ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cage match set for NXT Tuesday night

Pro Wrestling Torch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Kyle O’Reilly will face former tag team partner, Von Wagner in a cage match on Tuesday’s episode of NXT. O’Reilly and Wagner were unsuccessful in their tag team...

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Kyle O’Reilly Says NXT Was Not A Goodbye Last Night

Kyle O’Reilly took to Twitter today to send a message to fans following what appeared to be an emotional farewell after last night’s post-WarGames edition of WWE NXT 2.0. As we’ve noted, the post-show segment at the WWE Performance Center last night saw NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, WWE Hall of Famer and Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, Candice LeRae and others host what looked to be a farewell for O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano, amid rumors on their upcoming NXT departures. NXT saw O’Reilly lose the Steel Cage opener to Von Wagner, while Gargano was destroyed by Grayson Waller as he addressed his status. Their futures are up in the air as O’Reilly’s contract reportedly expires some time this week, and Gargano’s expires this Friday.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Steel Cage Match Set For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a steel cage match for this week’s episode of NXT 2.0. During Sunday night’s WarGames pay-per-view event, it was announced that Kyle O’Reilly vs. Von Wagner will be taking place inside the cage. This comes after Wagner tried to turn on O’Reilly following their loss to Imperium.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

NXT WARGAMES REPORT 12/5: Wells’s live results and match analysis for men and women’s WarGames, Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson, Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner vs. Imperium, Joe Gacy vs. Roderick Strong

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Announcers: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix. -After the show, Tom Stoup, Nate Lindberg and I take over Wrestling Night in America to talk about this show. -Tonight, Beth Phoenix says goodbye to NXT after the show to focus on...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle O'reilly
411mania.com

Von Wagner Beats Kyle O’Reilly In Steel Cage on WWE NXT (Clips)

Von Wagner was victorious over Kyle O’Reilly in their steel cage grudge match on WWE NXT, prompting a lot of speculation about O’Reilly’s future. Wagner defeated O’Reilly on Tuesday’s show, pinning him after a gutwrench powerbomb and then destroying him with the cage door after the match. O’Reilly’s WWE future...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Results – Fallout From WarGames, Steel Cage Match, Toxic Attraction, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. – The post-WarGames edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on the USA Network with a video package of highlights from Sunday’s WarGames event. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. This is their first night without WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who has moved on to spend more time with her kids and her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Kyle O’Reilly posts goodbye message after losing cage match to Von Wagner

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Kyle O’Reilly seemingly said goodbye to his NXT fans and NXT company in a Twitter message on Wednesday. O’Reilly’s contract is reportedly expiring with WWE this month and he’s yet to sign another one. O’Reilly said he was overwhelmed by the support and would “smell ya later.”
WWE
Fightful

Johnny Gargano Addresses Future, Steel Cage Challenge, MSK Meet 'The Shaman' On 12/7 WWE NXT 2.0

MSK reaches the end of their journey as Kyle O'Reilly approaches a crossroads in his. For several weeks now, MSK has been on a journey to meet “The Shaman.” Supposedly, this mystery man is a master of tag team wrestling and will help Wes Lee and Nash Carter regain their NXT Tag Team Championship. It was revealed during NXT WarGames 2021 that this mystery man will finally be revealed on December 7.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt#Combat#Imperium At Nxt War Games#Nxt Tag Team Champion#Undisputed Era
Pro Wrestling Torch

Former WWE Champion reportedly sent home after weekend event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home after a bizarre showing at a live event on Saturday night. PWInsider is reporting that Hardy disappeared into the crowd after making a hot tag to Drew McIntyre and didn’t return to the match or post-match celebration. The report indicates he missed Sunday’s event in Corpus Christi and that he was sent home. Rey Mysterio replaced him.
WWE
iheart.com

More Details About Jeff Hardy's WWE Release Revealed: Report

Additional details regarding former World Champion Jeff Hardy's release from WWE have been reported. Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reports Hardy was ordered and refused to attend rehab following an incident at a WWE house show on December 4. Hardy was reportedly aware that he'd be punished in some way...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Top Ring of Honor talented pulled from Final Battle PPV event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Bandido has been pulled from Saturday’s Final Battle PPV event due to testing positive for COVID-19. ROH announced the news on Thursday. Bandido was scheduled to face Jonathan Gresham in the Final Battle main event with his ROH World Championship on the line.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch suffers a massive loss in a dark match

Becky Lynch has been on a dream run since she returned to the company at WWE Summerslam 2021. Moments after returning, post her maternity break, The Man pinned the EST of WWE in 26 seconds to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion. Since then, Lynch has been a Champion. Currently she holds the Raw Women’s Championship, after a title exchange segment involving Charlotte Flair.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Steel Cage Match, Becky Lynch Defends, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week and how Kevin Owens was added to the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1 with Seth Rollins and champion Big E. Rollins is backstage now. He laughs and says tonight Owens will find himself going one-on-one with Big E inside a Steel Cage. We see the cage being lowered around the ring as Rollins goes on, saying he will enjoy every second as they destroy each other. He says at WWE Day 1 we will usher in a new year with a new champion, as he claims his rightful place as WWE Champion. Rollins laughs again and tells everyone to enjoy the show. We cut backstage to a fired up WWE Champion Big E. He says tonight in the cage there is no easy way out and not only will he beat Owens, he will punish him. We’re live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
WWE
411mania.com

Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Xyon Quinn and Santos Escobar will collide on next week’s episode of WWE NXT. It was announced on tonight’s show that the two will do battle next Tuesday, continuing Quinn’s feud with Legado del Fantasma. After Legado laid out Quinn recently for rejecting Elektra Lopez’s offer to join them, Quinn...
WWE
PWMania

Championship Steel Cage Matches Announced For WWE Live Event At MSG

WWE has announced two Steel Cage matches for their return to Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE will return to The World’s Most Famous Arena on Sunday, December 26 for a live event on their annual Holiday Tour. The show will be headlined by Bianca Belair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage, plus Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. WWE Champion Big E in a Steel Cage.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley Praises WWE NXT Women’s Match

Mick Foley took to Twitter to praise the ladder match between Dakota Kai and Kay Lee Ray on last night’s episode of NXT 2.0. He wrote on Twitter: “Hardcore creativity on display in a banger of a match between @Kay_Lee_Ray and @DakotaKai_WWE on @WWENXT.”. The match was booked to decide...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT WarGames 2021 Preview: Full Card, Match Predictions & More

WWE NXT WarGames 2021 is coming up this Sunday and before the event takes place, let’s run down everything you need to know about the upcoming pay-per-view. Who is scheduled for the card? Which superstars surprisingly weren’t booked on the lineup? How interesting does the show seem? What’s going to happen with all the matches?
WWE
f4wonline.com

Daily Update: NXT, Raw dark match, Jake Hager

CMS - Drupal and Wordpress. vBulletin. Possible experience with AWS (s3 specifically), Dreamhost, UI development. While this is a diverse request this doesn't have to be just one person! If you fit any part of this please feel free to inquire. This is not just for projects related to F4WOnline.
WWE
Fightful

Advantage For Women's WarGames Match Decided On 11/30 NXT 2.0

The advantage at WarGames has been determined. On the November 30 episode of NXT 2.0, Kay Lee Ray faced Dakota Kai in a Ladder Match to determine which team would have an advantage in this Sunday's WarGames match. The bout will see Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Cora Jade face Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Dakota Kai.
WWE
fullpresscoverage.com

NXT: Ranking Every NXT War Games Match

The War Games are back for NXT 2.0, with a battle of old guard versus new school on December 5th. We’ve had six TakeOver War Games matches in NXT’s history. Which ones have been the cream of the crop? Here’s our ranking of all six NXT WarGames matches from worst to best.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy