The following information comes from the Louisiana Department of Health:. As the new Omicron variant spreads worldwide, the Louisiana Department of Health continues to monitor the situation in our state and strongly recommends that people in Louisiana prepare and take action to protect themselves and their families. People who are vaccinated and eligible for a booster need to use this time to get their boosters. Those who are not vaccinated should get vaccinated. All international travelers, regardless of vaccination status or recent history of COVID-19 infection, should be tested 3-5 days after arrival.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO