Ben Simmons began his NBA career with Brett Brown as his head coach. Now Simmons could be eyeing the possibility of playing for Brown’s mentor. NBA writer Marc Stein said this week in a post to his Substack page that the disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star would welcome the opportunity to play for Gregg Popovich if the San Antonio Spurs found a way to acquire him. Stein adds that Popovich’s presence still resonates with many players and notes that San Antonio also has acclaimed shooting coach Chip Engelland, someone who can help Simmons with his infamous jumper (or lack thereof).

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO