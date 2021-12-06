Poll: What’s the Best Tool Song? – Vote Now

Author & Punisher — the man-machine project of musician and mechanical engineer Tristan Shone — have been signed by Pantera's Philip Anselmo to his Housecore Records label and handpicked by Tool to tour with them. The prog-metal titans' Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor are clearly diehard fans as the pair make a guest-appearance on Author & Punisher's upcoming album, Krüller, due out on February 11th through Relapse Records. For those who are unfamiliar with the project, Shone makes much of Author & Punisher's industrial doom on handmade mechanical instruments, and for Krüller, he's upgraded his setup to fine effect — at least judging from lead single "Drone Carrying Dread." The gripping dirge artfully balances rumbling heaviness with stirring melodic singing. Blast it above via its beautiful, throwback-sci-fi music video, which was directed by Monte Legaspi and features illustrations from album cover artist Zlatko Mitev.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO