Poll: What’s the Best Tool Song? – Vote Now

By Lauryn Schaffner
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What's the best Tool song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's...

wpr.org

Stream NPR Music's 100 Best Songs of 2021

The figurative ink has dried on our 100 Best Songs of 2021 list, and it's ready for you to lean in and listen. We've built the playlist on five streaming providers:. The playlist consists of 99 songs, and that's because one song — The Baylor Project's "We Swing" — is only available commercially as a download. (You can still watch the video on YouTube.) Click on the links above to be taken directly to each streaming service, or scroll down to listen via one of our five embedded playlists.
MUSIC
Revolver

6 Best New Songs Right Now: 12/3/21

Here at Revolver, we're always on the hunt for new songs to bang our heads to — indeed, it's a big part of our jobs. With that in mind, here are the tracks released this week in metalcore, shoegaze, death metal and more that have been on heavy rotation at Revolver HQ. For your listening pleasure, we've also compiled the songs in an ever-evolving Spotify playlist.
MUSIC
Revolver

Maynard James Keenan Picks Best Tool Song for Introducing New Fans

As fans of the band surely know, Tool aren't the easiest group to get your friends into — what with their long-ass song lengths, esoteric lyrics and the imposing, cult-like reverence their diehards have for them. Picking just one song to give a virgin listener a solid primer on the band's wide-ranging sound is tricky, but frontman Maynard James Keenan has selected what he thinks is the best entry point into his own band's catalog.
MUSIC
Revolver

Author & Punisher: Hear Tool-Approved Industrial-Doom Act's Stirring New Song

Author & Punisher — the man-machine project of musician and mechanical engineer Tristan Shone — have been signed by Pantera's Philip Anselmo to his Housecore Records label and handpicked by Tool to tour with them. The prog-metal titans' Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor are clearly diehard fans as the pair make a guest-appearance on Author & Punisher's upcoming album, Krüller, due out on February 11th through Relapse Records. For those who are unfamiliar with the project, Shone makes much of Author & Punisher's industrial doom on handmade mechanical instruments, and for Krüller, he's upgraded his setup to fine effect — at least judging from lead single "Drone Carrying Dread." The gripping dirge artfully balances rumbling heaviness with stirring melodic singing. Blast it above via its beautiful, throwback-sci-fi music video, which was directed by Monte Legaspi and features illustrations from album cover artist Zlatko Mitev.
MUSIC
No Depression

It’s Time to Vote in No Depression’s 2021 Year-End Readers Poll

It was another white-knuckle year, but at least there was plenty of good music to keep us holding on. As the year winds down, we’d like to invite you to think back to all the roots music albums that delighted you along the way and share your faves with us and fellow No Depression readers. That’s right: It’s time for the annual Year-End Readers Poll!
ELECTIONS
Billboard

What’s Your All-Time Favorite Christmas Song? Vote!

It’s the first day of December, which means one thing: It’s finally and officially time for Christmas music. Sure, there’s the endless debate about soundtracking Thanksgiving or whether to start the day after, but with the turn of the calendar page, there’s no denying it’s time to crank up the Christmas tunes.
MUSIC
WNYC

Pitchfork's Best Songs of 2021

It's end-of-the-year-list season. Pitchfork editor in chief Puja Patel joins to share their list of the best songs of 2021, which is out today.
MUSIC
knkx.org

Best of the Blues 2021: John Kessler's favorite songs of the year

Christone "Kingfish” Ingram — “Another Life Goes By”. At 22 years old, Kingfish is a bona fide blues prodigy who has been mentored by Buddy Guy. Since his first release in 2019, he has earned seven Blues Music Awards and a Grammy nomination. And 662 has been nominated this year for Best Contemporary Blues Album. Kingfish is an ace guitarist, but he has wisely put his energy into songwriting, making that the focus and letting his guitar support the mood of the song. This tune has a modern R&B feel, and Kingfish speaks plainly about racial injustice and violence that are sadly a part of life in America, particularly for young Black men.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

The Best of 2021 Year-End Poll is Now Open!

I have been looking forward to this for months. I always do, but I’m extra curious to get a look at everybody’s favorite picks from 2021, and I feel like it might be close when it comes to how the final list shakes out. There’s been so much creative ground being broken, it’s awe-inspiring and humbling at once.
ENTERTAINMENT
wkml.com

GALLERY: 25 Of Country Music’s Best Christmas Songs

Here are our 25 favorite country music Christmas songs. We’ve included some newer ones, so hopefully you’ll find some new favorites for your next holiday gathering!. This song was written by Grand Ole Opry star Grandpa Jones and was a fan favorite on Reba’s very first Christmas album. A Christmas...
MUSIC
95.5 KLAQ

It’s the Ghost of Morning Shows Past on New What the Buzz

Emily and I are back with a brand new episode of "What the Buzz" and this one is a short one for you because things are going smoothly here. Things are going too smoothly that it's actually concerning me- but I'm trying to stay positive and not jinx it! Our new episode, titled "Ghosts of Morning Shows Past" is now available wherever you get your podcasts and conveniently available on the free KLAQ mobile app and on the "Listen Live" player at KLAQ.com.
TV SHOWS
95.5 KLAQ

5 Christmas Songs That Should Be Banned at EP Bars

It's that time of year again, where the second you hear those twinkling sounds you know what's about to happen. Not too long ago, we learned that a Dallas bar was banning Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" from being played before December 1st, and even after that, it would only be allowed to be played once a night.
DALLAS, TX
loudersound.com

Vote for the best Ozzy Osbourne song ever

12 studio albums, 63 singles and over 180 songs as a solo artist (not to mention collabs with everyone from Alice Cooper to Rob Zombie) – we want you to tell us which Ozzy Osbourne songs rank as the greatest in his canon. After getting booted from Black Sabbath on...
MUSIC
Soompi

BTS And aespa Make NME’s Best Songs Of 2021 List

BTS and aespa made NME’s list of the 50 best songs of 2021!. On December 7, British magazine NME (New Musical Express) released their 2021 list of the year’s best songs, which features 50 tracks of all different genres. This year, the list features two Korean artists—BTS and aespa. At...
ENTERTAINMENT
95.5 KLAQ

It’s Starting To Sound Like Christmas In El Paso On Q Connected

Every Sunday, 10pm to Midnight, 95.5 KLAQ brings you two hours of the latest national releases & we shine the spotlight on local rock from the Borderland: Q-Connected. Since the Christmas season is here & we're 2 weeks away from the most cheerful holiday of the year, we're going to hear the first batch of local Christmas music, with a twist: new songs from Epitaph Romance & Obscurity Within.
EL PASO, TX
Fatherly

The Funniest Beatles Meme Mocks Paul’s Secretly Best Song

Get Back officially premiered on Disney+ over Thanksgiving weekend and the nine-hour docuseries was a dream come true for Beatles fans, giving unprecedented access to the Liverpool lads as they were trying to put together Let It Be against a tight deadline. One of the undeniably coolest moments in the...
MUSIC
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Lil Jon Christmas display lights up Houston

Since 2012, Frankie To-Ong from Houston has been bringing the holiday spirit to his neighborhood with his Christmas light displays. He went viral in 2017 for his show that synchronized Texas hip-hop hits to his lights, and even rapper Paul Wall praised To-Ong's creativity. And, he's done it again. For...
HOUSTON, TX
purexbox.com

Poll: What Do You Think Halo Infinite's Metacritic Score Will Be?

Every day is a step closer to the release of Halo Infinite's campaign on Xbox Game Pass, which officially lands next Wednesday, December 8th across console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming. We're counting down the hours now!. Of course, the reviews will also be dropping for the game in the...
VIDEO GAMES
