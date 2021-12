As “The Voice” narrowed down the competition from the Top 11 to the Top 10, it swept the ratings for all Tuesday shows. According to Deadline, the demo rating for “The Voice” was 0.7, which was the highest of the night but still a tenth below last week’s demo rating. ABC’s “The Bachelorette” followed closely behind with 0.6, while CBS’s “FBI” topped the third spot with 0.4. All of the shows for the rest of the night boasted a 0.4 rating or lower.

TV SHOWS ・ 14 DAYS AGO