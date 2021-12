You've seen them in kitchens that are all fancy and minimalistic and everyone just thinks they're so cool and so pretty to look at. They may be super pretty but you don't have to have just this clean minimalistic look to have a green kitchen. A lot of our issues with the climate and polluting the Earth causing more damage to the climate is due to how we cook and how we eat. Waste is a very very large issue when it comes to climate change. When waste decomposes carbon dioxide and methane gas is created. Carbon dioxide is a natural product and when anything rots in the air, methane is created. Both gases are greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming and climate change. This pain correlates with how much waste we create in the kitchen. Just think about how many apple cores you're throwing away when you could be putting them outside and making soil. Or how much K-Cups were wasted when we could make coffee in a Greener way. Let's start looking into how to make a green kitchen without breaking a budget.

1 DAY AGO