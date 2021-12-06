TROOPERS ARREST MAN TRAFFICKING COCAINE

New Castle- The Delaware State Police have arrested Tah Ree Banks, 27, of Wilmington, for weapons, drug, and traffic violations. On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at approximately 7:56 p.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on a grey Jeep Compass operated by Banks in area of US 13 northbound and West Basin Road, New Castle for speed, and equipment violations. During the course of the traffic stop, troopers detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle identified as Tah Rhee Banks and front seat passenger identified as, Britten Joyner, 32, of New Castle, were removed from the vehicle. Banks was found to be in possession of marijuana and a subsequent vehicle search was conducted. The vehicle search led to the discovery of approximately 5.77 grams of marijuana, a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun with seven rounds of ammunition, and additional four rounds were located next to the firearm.

