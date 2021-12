Exxon Mobil Corp. will award most U.S. employees below-inflation pay increases in early 2022 despite a strong rebound in earnings over the past 12 months. The oil giant will raise salaries by an average of about 3.6 per cent for those employees who performed with “merit,” according to a company document seen by Bloomberg. The highest average increases will be awarded to employees working in the so-called upstream division that drills for oil and natural gas, the document said, but all pay decisions will depend on individual performance.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO