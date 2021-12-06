ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intense Trailer for Season 2 of the HBO Max Sci-Fi Drama RAISED BY WOLVES

By Jessica Fisher
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO has dropped the second season trailer for its sci-fi drama Raised By Wolves, and it looks super intense! The series is created and co-written by Aaron Guzikowski, who wrote the film Prisoners previously, and has been directed by several talents that...

geektyrant.com

Related
PC Gamer

The Halo TV series trailer was short, but it has some nice sci-fi shots

The Halo TV series got an oh-so-brief teaser last month showing Master Chief's scarred-up back and big green helmet, but here we go: a real trailer. It's still disappointingly short, but at least someone speaks in this one: Dr. Catherine Halsey, mother of the Spartan program (and child kidnapper, but that's getting ahead of ourselves). There's not much context for what we're seeing throughout the trailer, but there is some pretty nice looking military sci-fi imagery to gawk at.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Drops Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller Series 'The Silent Sea'

Following the success of Squid Game, the show largely responsible for gathering a global interest in South Korean Netflix Originals, the streaming platform has debuted a teaser for its upcoming series The Silent Sea. The sci-fi mystery thriller series is adapted from the short film The Sea of Tranquility directed...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

HBO Max’s “Station Eleven” Series Trailer

HBO Max has premiered the trailer for “Station Eleven,” the post-apocalypse set drama that follows the survivors of a devastating flu pandemic as they attempt to rebuild society. The saga reportedly spans multiple timelines and is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.
TV SERIES
Inverse

You need to watch the most mesmerizing sci-fi movie on HBO Max ASAP

The best science fiction stories tend to take us to worlds and places unlike any we’ve seen before, whether they’re presenting us with visions of the future (Blade Runner, Snowpiercer) or planets the likes of which we have yet to discover (Ad Astra, Dune). The most effective sci-fi films, however, don’t just show us fantastical worlds and futuristic societies but use their settings to reflect and interrogate humanity’s deepest concerns, fears, and flaws.
TV & VIDEOS
411mania.com

New Trailer Arrives For HBO Max’s Peacemaker

HBO Max has released another new trailer for the upcoming series Peacemaker, which will arrive on January 13. The first three episodes of the season will debut at the same time, while the remaining five will debut each Thursday. The series was written by James Gunn, who directed five of...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Station Eleven’ Trailer: Mackenzie Davis & Himesh Patel Star In HBO Max’s Post-Apocalyptic Drama

It’s starting to feel like we’ve seen just about every possible iteration of the post-apocalypse in films and TV series. “The Walking Dead” has shown us the zombie apocalypse. “Y: The Last Man” showed us an end of days where all the men are wiped out. And “Sweet Tooth” has shown us a bright, sunny hellscape post-world-ending plague. But “Station Eleven” is hoping you’re ready for at least one more post-apocalypse.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raised By Wolves#Hbo
Apple Insider

Apple has renewed sci-fi original drama 'Invasion' for a second season

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple TV+ has renewed its sci-fi drama series "Invasion" for a second season ahead of the conclusion of the show's first season.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 Trailer: Things Heat Up As The Sci-Fi Series Returns January 24

“Snowpiercer” was a breakout sci-fi comic book film from future Oscar-winner Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) and eventually got turned into a prequel series at TNT, it’s now about to debut its third season, and a brand new trailer (see below) has dropped teasing a bit of hope for the show’s characters. They’ve been riding around a desolate frozen planet trying to survive in this brutal post-apocalypse setting on a highly advanced train meant to keep the remaining human population alive.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cowboy Bebop’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season

That was fast: Netflix has canceled its ambitious, widely hyped and, ultimately, widely disappointing anime adaptation Cowboy Bebop, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The move comes less than three weeks after the show’s Nov. 19 debut on the streaming service. The space Western had a rough reception. The 10-episode series garnered only a 46 percent positive critics rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Fans seemed to agree, giving the show a 56 percent positive audience score on the site. According to Netflix’s Top 10 site, the series has racked up almost 74 million viewing hours worldwide since its debut — so it...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

COBRA KAI Has Plans to Continue Beyond Season 5

Cobra Kai is such an incredible show, and I don’t ever want it to end. I know that one day it will, but that end is not coming with Season 5! Nope, there are plans to continue the series beyond the fifth season, and that makes me all kinds of happy.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Trailer for FORGOTTEN TRASH an '80s Sci-Fi Horror Throwback Film Shot on Video

Retro Video Pictures has released a trailer for very indie ‘80s throwback sci-fi horror film titled Forgotten Trash. The movie was shot on a MiniDV camcorder then transferred it to VHS to get the crappy grainy visuals. Because of this, the movie visually looks awful, but that’s the whole point.
MOVIES
Pocket-lint.com

New 'Matrix Resurrections' trailer lands ahead of debut on HBO Max

(Pocket-lint) - The next Matrix installment, The Matrix Resurrections, is set to release later this month. Ahead of its premiere, a new trailer has arrived. The trailer shows Keanu Reeves' Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity today, while also frequently interweaving iconic moments from the original trilogy. Nevertheless, it has a tonne of new footage to salivate over - including gun fights, fist fights, and kung fu action galore.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Raised By Wolves’ Star Niamh Algar Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA Award-nominated actress Niamh Algar (Censor, Raised by Wolves) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas, Deadline has learned. Algar most recently appeared on the film side as Enid Baines in Prano Bailey-Bond’s psychological horror pic Censor, which made its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. She previously starred opposite Cosmo Jarvis in Nick Rowland’s Calm with Horses, and was recognized for her work with a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The actress will next be seen in Sebastián Lelio’s The Wonder opposite Florence Pugh, also starring in Jodhi May’s upcoming indie drama Mooring opposite Charlotte Rampling. Algar can be seen on the TV side in Ridley Scott’s HBO Max sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves and Shane Meadows’ Channel 4 drama series The Virtues. She was named a BAFTA Breakthrough Brit in 2019 and has also been recognized by organizations including the British Independent Film Awards, the Hollywood Critics Association, the Irish Film and Television Awards, and the Royal Television Society, among others. She will continued to be represented by Independent Talent in the UK and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

New Trailer for COBRA KAI Season 4! Can Johnny and Daniel Actually Work Together to Take Down Cobra Kai?

Get ready for some more epic karate action! Netflix has released a new trailer for for the highly anticipated fourth season of Cobra Kai!. At the end of Season 3, we saw Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) team up to train their students to help take down Cobra Kai, which was taken over by John Kreese (Martin Kove). The big question is, can Daniel and Johnny actually get past their differences and work together!? While they have the same goal, they both have very different teaching styles, and it’s fun to see that dynamic.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

America's Finest Hero Has Returned in Funny Red-Band Trailer For MACGRUBER

Will Forte is making his big comeback as America’s finest hero MacGruber in a new series that is coming to Peacock, and today a funny red-band trailer has been released for all of you to watch and enjoy! If you were a fan of the SNL skits and 2010 movie, you’re gonna love what this series has to offer!
TV & VIDEOS

