Erin and Ben Napier Love Their Dream Home! Tour the HGTV Couple’s Cozy 1925 Craftsman Cottage

By Samantha Agate
 4 days ago
Erin Napier and Ben Napier have become one of HGTV’s most popular couples with their hit show, Home Town. The pair are home improvement experts who live in the historic district of Laurel, Mississippi. When they are not renovating dream homes for other families, the design duo love spending time in their 1925 craftsman cottage.

Erin and Ben live in the stunning home with their two daughters, Helen and Mae, and their dog, Chevy. They found fame after their home was featured in Southern Weddings magazine in 2014, catching the attention of an HGTV producer. The former youth minister and the graphic designer, who wed in 2008, never expected to star in their own smash hit show.

“The way it all happened was crazy,” Ben told People in April 2020. “It was never something we thought would turn into a career.”

The power couple now star in a spinoff of their show called Home Town Takeover where they overhaul houses outside of their hometown. Their unique eye for design sets them apart from all of the other home improvement shows currently on cable. In their own home, Ben and Erin love adding thrifted furniture items and vintage pieces to their stunning space.

The two-story home is absolutely breathtaking. The first floor is where the couple loves to sit back and relax after a long day, whether it be in their dining room featuring a farmyard style table built by Ben, their study, the kitchen or their cozy living room. A spacious front porch offers a place for the family to sit and get some fresh air. On the second floor, the Napier’s decorated two bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bathroom.

Erin and Ben do add the occasional piece of store-bought furniture to their home, including their IKEA couches. But they definitely made sure to keep their quirky aesthetic alive in the living room with a coffee table that was once a factory cart. Erin also added a few intricate touches to the space like a blue and white striped rug inspired by the film Something’s Gotta Give and a painting that was used as a prop on The Sopranos.

Upstairs, Erin and Ben outdid themselves with a gorgeous bedroom. The woodworking master crafted his own armoire made out of a barn door that belonged to Erin’s grandfather. All around the home, photos of the people closest to the couple’s hearts adorn the walls. It’s a very personal touch with a meaning that goes well beyond a traditional gallery wall.

“Our walls are covered with the people we love, our grandparents and parents,” Erin wrote in a January 2016 Instagram post. “Our people were young and silly and adventurous, they shaped who we are and what we become, and their presence everywhere we turn makes home feel the way it should.”

Ben and Erin are always sharing little peaks of their house on social media. Scroll to take a tour of their gorgeous 100-year-old home.

Emma Waecker
4d ago

You're absolutely correct...they are not Chip and Joanna(thank goodness). No barn doors, no shiplap, no completely changing the old ones that they are restoring. They have found their own thing and they do it well. Now, go have a Snickers, you sound hangry

Vicki Gruhlke Gore
4d ago

LOVE this show!! Both of them are awesome. I am happy that they are doing so well! As for the comment someone made about them not being Chip and Joanne, I am glad they are not. Never watch their show. Thanks for sharing your talents, keep it up!!

