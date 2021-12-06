ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pink Floyd's Entire Studio Discography Is Now On Youtube: Stream The Studio & Live Albums

By Digg Editors
digg.com
 2 days ago

Approached with little prior knowledge, Pink Floyd is an...

digg.com

undertheradarmag.com

Anna von Hausswolff Announces Live Album, Shares Live Video of “The Truth, the Glow, the Fall”

Anna von Hausswolff has announced the release of a new live album, Live at Montreux Jazz Festival, which will be out on January 14 via Southern Lord. She has also shared a video for her live performance of “The Truth, the Glow, the Fall” from her 2018 album Dead Magic. Live at Montreux Jazz Festival will be out on January 14 via Southern Lord. View the video as well as the album’s tracklist/cover art below.
MUSIC
musicinminnesota.com

The Best Rock Bands of All Time

Rock n roll enthusiasts know that the group that suggests that the genre has lost its relevance has lost good taste. When you listen to some of the best rock bands of all time, it becomes clear that rock music is sure to ace the test of time and will live as long as the people who rock live on the planet. In this article, we will look at some of the best rock bands that rocked the face of the earth with their rock n roll music and talent. Let’s roll, shall we?
MUSIC
wsau.com

Live Energy In Studio

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. The second solo record of 1971 for Irish guitarist Rory Gallagher was a bit different than the first. He went into the studio and tried to capture more of a “live” sound to get a more high energy record. At times he succeeds.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar Player

Watch David Gilmour Perform the 'Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time’ Live

The results of our 'Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time' online pole are in! In our latest issue we take a close look at all 50 of these stone-cold classics to find out what makes those lead breaks so great through conversations with Brian May, Kirk Hammett, Michael Schenker and others.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Roddy Ricch Officially Announces Second Studio Album 'LIVE LIFE FAST'

After months of speculation, Roddy Ricch has officially announced his second studio album, LIVE LIFE FAST. His upcoming sophomore effort is set to release on December 17 and arrives after his Karrueche-featuring summertime single “Late At Night,” which was delivered with a visual co-directed by Ricch and Director X. LIVE LIFE FAST was first teased in September via Instagram Stories, where he hinted that it could include 18 songs and clock in at exactly 51 minutes. In early November, the rapper also took to Twitter to celebrate the 100th week of Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, his debut record, on the Billboard 200, writing, “all my fans GOATs ! it’s time for another one.”
MUSIC
shorefire.com

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band: "The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts" Enjoys Chart Success And Rave Reviews Across The Globe

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's "The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts" project brings to life one of "the world's best ever rock performances" (Times UK), and its release has been met by major excitement worldwide from fans and reviewers alike. The soundtrack album for "No Nukes" has earned Top 10 chart positions in over a dozen countries on four continents, accompanying a film deemed "the best representation of a Seventies Springsteen concert ever captured" by Rolling Stone. These chart positions include a #2 showing on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and #6 on Billboard's Top Albums overall, as well as notable international debuts at #3 in Spain, #4 in the Netherlands, #6 in Australia and #7 in Japan.
MUSIC
#Discography#Live Albums
American Songwriter

The Rolling Stones’ 8 Greatest Hits

In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
MUSIC
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
Kokomo Perspective

Quinn Christopherson’s New EP Available December 10, Full Studio Album Expected in 2022

Alaska Native and 2019 NPR Tiny Deck winner Quinn Christopherson’s new EP, I Am Bubblegum, will be released on December 10th, by Play It Again Sam Records (http://www.playitagainsam.net/). A much-anticipated full studio album is expected in 2022. The EP will feature three songs, the title track, I Am Bubblegum, Good Boy, and a remix of Loaded Gun.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

HammerFall announce completion of new studio album

Sweden’s HammerFall have confirmed the completion of their new studio album to be released in 2022. Guitarist Oscar Dronjak discussed the making of the new record on the latest episode of Hammerfall TV which can be found on the band’s YouTube channel. Check out the video below!. In it, Dronjak...
ROCK MUSIC
nwahomepage.com

In-Studio Magic with Reza Before His Illusion Show at JJ’s Live

The newly re-vamped JJ’s Live has been hosting concerts with some notable artists including Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, and Northwest Arkansas talent as well. Saturday, December 4 they are welcoming the illusionist Reza for one-night only. Watch as Reza and Jody Thornton (JJ’s Live) join Good Day NWA with...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Rolling Stone

Mötley Crüe Sell Entire Recorded Music Catalog to BMG

In the music industry, it’s exceedingly common for artists to yearn for ownership over their original master recordings, but Mötley Crüe have found themselves in the enviable position of doing the opposite: The hair metal legends have inked a new deal to sell their entire recorded music catalog to BMG.  Mötley Crüe are one of the rare acts to actually reclaim the rights to their recorded music, acquiring their masters back from label Elektra in the late Nineties. While no financial details of the BMG deal were disclosed, one can safely assume the band netted way more than the $10 million...
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Voivod announce new studio album ‘Synchro Anarchy’

Canadian progressive metal band, Voivod will release their new studio album, Synchro Anarchy, on February 11, 2022 via Century Media Records. This release is the next in line after 2018’s The Wake. The album artwork was created by the band’s drummer Michel “Away” Langevin. “We are eager to present our...
ROCK MUSIC
T3.com

PS5 restock: Studio stock live now – disc, digital and bundles

Update: Studio stock now looks to have all sold out. It lasted just under three hours, with lots of consumers finding success online. Very still has some stock so if you're quick, you might just get lucky. There is the chance that Studio might go live later today with another...
VIDEO GAMES
wfav951.com

Flashback: The Beatles Release ‘Rubber Soul’

It was 56 years ago today (December 6th, 1965) that the Beatles released their groundbreaking sixth album, Rubber Soul in America. Also released in conjunction to the album was the band's first official “double A-sided” single, “We Can Work It Out” backed with “Day Tripper. Rubber Soul featured a staring of instant classics, including “Michelle” — which scored the band the 1967 Grammy for Song Of The Year despite it never being released by the band as a single — “In My Life,” “Drive My Car,” “Nowhere Man,” “Girl,” “I'm Looking Through You,” and “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)”– for which George Harrison is often credited for introducing world music into rock by contributing the song's signature sitar part.
MUSIC

