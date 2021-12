Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has warned his under-performing players they are all on trial after their embarrassing night in the Europa Conference League.Spurs were beaten 2-1 by Slovenian minnows NK Mura – the lowest ranked club in the third-tier European competition who were only formed in 2012 and had lost all four of their previous games – as the size of the task Conte inherited was laid bare.The Italian said after the defeat that having had just three weeks in the role he can now understand what he is dealing with and that Spurs are at a “not so...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO