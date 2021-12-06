ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

LZ Granderson column: Why new film ‘King Richard’ brought me to tears

By LZ Granderson
Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy stepfather used to play the numbers. He worked for Ford, including double shifts whenever offered, but he still struggled at times to keep the lights on. To keep the heat on. To feed the three children under his roof. So, he played the numbers, hoping for a lifeline that ultimately...

richmond.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Times

‘King Richard’ wins Miami Film Fest Audience award

The spirit of the prescient planner, dreamer and barker Richard Williams, the work ethic and faith of his wife Oracene “Brandy” Price, coupled with the talent of Venus and Serena molded the Williams sisters into tennis icons. It’s a clear, self-empowering force that’s echoed in this inspiring, Oscarworthy bio/ﬁlm. Once...
MIAMI, FL
sanclementetimes.com

At the Movies: ‘King Richard’ Continues to Inspire This Season

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
COMPTON, CA
saportareport.com

A trio of movie reviews: “Spencer,” “King Richard,” “Mass”

With the holidays upon us and the studios releasing their awards-bait biggies, I figured a round-up of sorts might be more useful than a single review. The trio below is available for viewing in select theaters or on VOD. “Spencer”: Forget Britney. Free Diana. Hers was the face that launched...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Grandmaster Flash
Person
Lz Granderson
Person
Marvin Gaye
thenewjournalandguide.com

“King Richard” Movie Worthy, But Facing Uphill Struggle

Black supportive visionary fathers like Richard Williams rarely grace Hollywood billboards or appear in the Smithsonian; but the tradition may change thanks to a new movie, an HBO Max livestream, and a new Smithsonian exhibit on Serena, Venus, and their dad, Richard. But don’t expect the tradition to change overnight...
TENNIS
Black Enterprise

Janet Hubert Commends Will Smith For ‘King Richard’ Performance

Now that Janet Hubert and Will Smith are back on friendly terms, the ‘Original Aunt Viv’ is publicly applauding Smith’s performance in the King Richard biopic. Hubert took to Twitter on Saturday to share her review after watching “her first Will Smith movie.” She noted that her followers already knew why it took her this long to finally watch a film starring the Oscar-nominated actor.
BROOKLYN, NY
Collider

Jon Bernthal on ‘King Richard,’ the Incredible True Story, and Why He Decided to Star in the ‘American Gigolo’ Showtime Series

With director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently got to speak with Jon Bernthal about playing Coach Rick Macci in the fantastic sports biopic. As you’ve seen in the trailers, King Richard stars Will Smith, as the titular “King” Richard Williams, the father and coach of two of the biggest names in the tennis world, Serena and Venus Williams, played by Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, respectively. Featuring an incredible performance by Will Smith and a story that you will think is made up but is absolutely true, King Richard is a great reminder that anything is possible, as long as you are willing to put in the work. The film also stars Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene 'Brandy' Williams, Tony Goldwyn as Coach Paul Cohen, and Dylan McDermott.
CELEBRITIES
interviewmagazine.com

Demi Singleton and Will Smith on the Making of King Richard

At the age of 14, Demi Singleton is already a showbiz veteran. An accomplished cellist who has starred on Broadway in both The School of Rock and The Lion King, Singleton still couldn’t tame her nerves for her latest project, King Richard. Not only was she starring opposite Will Smith, but Singleton was making her film debut as a young Serena Williams. The movie follows Richard Williams (Smith) as he perseveres to give his daughters Venus and Serena a shot a tennis greatness, which meant Singleton had to figure out how to portray a global icon before the world knew her name. She recently talked to Will Smith about how she pulled it off.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies
thehofstrachronicle.com

“King Richard” serves up a true tennis tale

“King Richard,” a story following the lives of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, was released on Friday, Nov. 19. Though only earning $5.7 million in its opening weekend from the box office, the movie was also released on HBO Max and has been receiving glowing reviews and plenty of Oscar buzz.
TENNIS
villagelife.com

Crib Notes: ‘King Richard’ is movie royalty

Our elders who lived during World War II were given the name the Greatest Generation for good reason. Whether they were fighting in battlefields or were children back home living through rationing and mandatory blackouts to stay hidden from potential air strikes, that generation symbolizes grit and sacrifice. For the...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
kpcw.org

Friday Film Review -- "King Richard"

The new sports biopic King Richard follows the Williams family’s unconventional journey to raise not just one but two tennis superstars – Venus and Serena Williams. King Richard tells the story of the girls’ father, Richard Williams, played by Will Smith. Before they were born, Richard had a dream to create tennis champions, and he wrote a 78-page plan to make those dreams a reality for the two sisters.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘King Richard,’ ‘Respect’ Lead African American Film Critics’ Top 10

The Netflix Western “The Harder They Fall” topped the African American Film Critics Association‘s annual list of the top 10 films of the year, the AAFCA announced on Wednesday. The film, directed by Jeymes Samuel and produced by rapper Jay-Z, stars Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Zazie Beetz and LaKeith Stanfield portraying historical Black figures Rufus Buck, Nat Love, Trudy Smith, Stagecoach Mary and Cherokee Bill, respectively.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘King Richard’s Aunjanue Ellis On The Overlooked Impact Of Oracene Price: “Hopefully With The Film, People Will See The Flowers That She Deserves”

In King Richard, Aunjanue Ellis is Oracene Price, mother and oft-unsung hero in the success story of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. As a determined and driven father and coach, the titular character Richard Williams (played by Will Smith) has long been known in the public eye as the man behind the sporting family’s magic. But while King Richard documents the incredible efforts and support Williams gave his daughters, it also sheds new light on the powerful athleticism, care and skill provided by Price. Ellis explains her own drive to allow Oracene to shine and the experience of selecting...
TENNIS
Deadline

‘King Richard’s Aunjanue Ellis Says Oracene Williams Deserves More Credit – Contenders New York

Aunjanue Ellis, who plays Venus and Serena Williams’ mother, Oracene, in King Richard, said her character deserves more credit, including from herself. The film tells the story of how the Williams sisters’ father, Richard Williams (Will Smith), designed a plan for their tennis success. Ellis spoke with Deadline’s Joe Utichi about her performance at Contenders New York on Saturday. “Before, I had a perception of her that I know so many people have that she was this doting mother in the stands who was always there cheering her daughters on,” Ellis said. “She wore these glasses. She was a woman of mystery...
TENNIS
awardswatch.com

AFI Top 10 Films of 2021: ‘CODA,’ King Richard,’ ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’ and more

The American Film Institute (AFI) released its annual list of the top 10 films of the year today and they include CODA, King Richard, Licorice Pizza and tick, tick…BOOM!. The list is as about as you’d expect, no wild outliers like a Richard Jewell or Eighth Grade or Fruitvale Station. Belfast, a non-American production is not on the list nor was it expected to be. It did, however, receive a special citation, much like The King’s Speech did in 2010.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy