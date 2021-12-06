Holiday Get Togethers

At a recent Dementia Together “SPECAL” workshop, we discussed how loved ones with dementia sometimes withdraw or become agitated during family gatherings. The assumption is often made, “it’s just part of the disease.” At Dementia Together, we agree: Withdrawal or expressions of agitation are part of disease. The disease...
Woman by Christmas treePhoto by Julia Volk from Pexels. I ended up in tears nearly every holiday. It's difficult not to when you are married to a diagnosed narcissist. I did everything I could to minimize the narcissistic unpredictability and chaos. But even when I planned ahead, got every single thing cooked, cleaned, and wrapped, it was impossible to avoid.
sad dog during the holidaysMaria Korneeva Getty Images|istockphotos. The holidays are approaching and my family and I are expected to visit my mom's for the gathering. It was one of my favorite times of the year growing up as a child, however, that was ages ago. I met my now-husband when I was 16 years od and we had our first child early in high school. Of course, this wasn't planned, but my aunt reacted as if I woke up and said "make me a mom." For the past 5 years, she makes a point to compare me to my cousin. "Brittany graduated at the top of her class with no babies, Brittany went on a cruise last month, because she waited to have kids, Britt couldn't make it because she wasn't feeling well, you know she's still my little baby (sideways glance at me)" I graduated the same year as my cousin, as well as my husband for the record and we pay rent in our own house while she stays rent-free at home. Every get-together my aunt and several other relatives belittle me in front of my daughter, make rude remarks towards my husband, and pretty much make me feel like the black sheep. How do I put up with my family during these upcoming holidays when all they opt to do is belittle me and criticize my mere existence? Is it wrong if I respond? I love the holiday and my family, but I don't feel like dealing with the negativity. - Kim.
Q: The holidays have always been a stressful time for many of us. This year may be particularly tough to navigate for those affected by the pandemic in myriad ways. How can we help one another through this time of year?. A: As more people have been vaccinated against COVID-19...
Dear Annie: I am a single mother to my one daughter, who is now 29. She moved from our hometown because that’s where she met her husband, and she now has a son, my grandson, who is one-and-a-half years old. She asked me when she first got pregnant if I would move down to where they live to babysit Monday through Friday for them. Long story short, I did move. I left all my friends and family behind, although they are only two hours away. And now she decided to have him in day care, so I only babysit on an as-needed basis.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – There’s a warning if this holiday weekend is one of the first get-togethers for your extended family since the pandemic began. Family counselors say if you don’t set some conversation boundaries, this Thanksgiving Day meal could have an unwelcome side dish of controversy. “When it comes to...
WORTHINGTON — If the holiday season has already prompted a “Bah, humbug!” or two around the house, it might be a good time to reserve tickets for Worthington High School’s upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol.”. Charles Dickens’ classic story of generosity, joy and the redemption of one miserly man...
I still remember one of the few times I saw my mother cry. Her name was Eleanor – at least that is what I thought. After she died in 1998, we found her baptismal certificate and learned that her real name was Ella Nora. No one in the family had any clue as to when and why she changed her first name to Eleanor.
You don't have to spend another holiday with family members who make you miserable and here are 3 great reasons why:. Even though many of us are raised to believe that the holidays are a time for visiting our relatives and familial obligations are a priority over everything else, putting your mental and emotional health at risk for the sake of “family” doesn’t actually have to be a thing.
Last year’s Hanukkah celebration was necessarily subdued, given the prevalence of the coronavirus and the lack of available vaccines to combat it. The picture is different this year. COVID-19 has not yet made its much-anticipated exit, but widespread COVID-19 vaccination has allowed many Jews to feel like they can safely get together with family and friends this year to celebrate the centuries-old festival of lights.
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — For more than two decades, neighbors on Wakefield Court in Saugus have been coming together to help brighten the holiday with their beautifully decorated light displays. Bill Mehlem and his family had always visited, but they bought a home there this year. "My wife and of...
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Rennes Group and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Rennes Group, visit https://www.rennesgroup.com. The care teams at Rennes Health and Rebab Center, The Renaissance Assisted Living and Residence by Rennes...
As Christmas draws near, so does the pressure to have a picture-perfect holiday, a day when everyone is together, warm and loving, happy and smiling. But our celebrations don’t have to be so stressful. In fact, experts say we should give ourselves the grace to be grumpy during the holiday season — particularly amid a global pandemic.
Some people feel stressed about the holiday season and dread uncomfortable conversations. A little advance planning can make holiday gatherings more enjoyable for everyone involved. It all starts with being mindful and having realistic expectations. It’s the holiday season, which typically ignites a variety of emotions. For some, it is...
Dear Annie: Both my adult daughter and her husband are employed. Since they do not cook, when my husband and I visit them, which is approximately four times a year, they send out for food and ask us to pay our share of the bill, or, on occasion, she will use my credit card to pay for the whole bill. When we go out to eat at a restaurant, I always pick up the check, which I feel is almost expected on their part.
Together We Achieve is offering an unprepared holiday meal for a family in the community. Register at Bit.ly/TWAFFFRegister for a dinner. Supplies are limited and one registration per household. The meal distribution will take place on Dec. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Together We Achieve Resource Center,...
IVANHOE — There was a steady flow of people up and down Norman Street in Ivanhoe on Wednesday evening as shoppers and even whole families stopped in at businesses. It’s what organizers of Ivanhoe’s Winter Open House were hoping for, Faith Olsen said. “We’re trying to get people in a...
Ah, the holidays: a wonderful time for caroling, decorating and cozy evenings near the fireplace. I bet somewhere there are people planning their Christmas Day meal. However, paired with the season of giving are arduous scenarios for those who have difficult times with food. Food, undeniably, is a principal part of the holiday season. For this reason, it’s certainly not atypical for anxiety to rise when the holidays roll around. You might have intrusive aunts or uncles who are telling you to eat less or more, commenting about your weight, etc. Although it comes from a place of love, it may feel uncomfortable at times, especially if you have a history of disordered eating.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As we get closer to Christmas, doctors say we’re entering a new phase of the pandemic and many people are having weddings, Christmas parties, and new year's bashes. But as cases and hospitalizations continue to increase, health experts say those who attend should still have plenty of caution.
Comments / 0