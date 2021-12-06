ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgeless Actress: Does Your Stomach Bulge, No Matter What? Try This...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 15

Hope Hathaway
2d ago

More slime money! Wonder if it will all be applied to the media company. Trump knows who to kiss to get money, that's for sure!

Reply
6
Related
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Spanish
HuffingtonPost

Hillary Clinton Warns What People Might Be Missing About A Trump Run In 2024

Hillary Clinton warned in a new interview that a possible 2024 presidential run by Donald Trump will be an inflection point for America. “If I were a betting person right now, I’d say Trump is going to run again,” the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate told “Sunday TODAY’s” Willie Geist in a preview clip from their sit-down that will be aired in full this weekend.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

Now It’s the Supreme Court’s Turn on Trump’s Jan. 6 Records

The U.S. Congress wants to know whether former President Donald Trump issued a Code Red to insurrectionists who may have orchestrated the Capitol siege on Jan. 6. And a federal appellate court just ruled that legislators are entitled to Trump’s White House records as they try to answer that question – teeing up a Supreme Court review that puts in play such weighty matters as executive privilege, the separation of powers and the foundations of American democracy.It’s also a historic flashpoint that will, inevitably, continue highlighting vast differences separating the nation’s two political parties as they parse the attack. Democrats, aided by a handful of Republicans, have steadily pressed an investigation meant to establish a clear fact pattern around the siege and call to account anyone who plotted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Republicans, for the most part, have closed ranks around Trump, dismissing the gravity and implications of Jan. 6 by likening the insurrectionists to unruly tourists, run-of-the-mill protesters or dedicated patriots.A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia was having none of this when it issued its 68-page ruling on Thursday.“A large crowd of President Trump’s supporters — including some armed with weapons and wearing full tactical gear — marched to the Capitol and violently broke into the building to try and prevent Congress’s certification of the election results,” the court noted. “Police officers were attacked with chemical agents, beaten with flag poles and frozen water bottles, and crushed between doors and throngs of rioters … The events of January 6, 2021 marked the most significant assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812. The building was desecrated, blood was shed, and several individuals lost their lives.”That ferocious tableau, evoking domestic terrorism, informed the court’s perspective on the gravity and necessity of the January 6th Committee’s investigation. The court catalogued the various records the committee has sought, including call and visitor logs, calendars, schedules, and the like, and noted that Trump provided some while recently trying to exclude others by claiming privilege. The Biden White House overruled that claim, noting that it would prevent “the extraordinary events” of Jan. 6 from being “subject to a full accounting to ensure nothing similar ever happens again.”Trump then sued to stop disclosure, arguing that the committee’s request violated his presidential privileges and served no valid legislative purpose. The appellate court excoriated Trump’s argument. It pointed out that his lawyers had “provided no basis” to override the White House’s ruling and the “unique legislative need for these documents.” The documents “are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power,” the court added.On top of all of that, the court pointed to “Trump’s failure even to allege, let alone demonstrate, any particularized harm that would arise from disclosure.” Indeed, there was no reason for the court, “after a sufficient showing of congressional need,” to “second guess a sitting President’s judgment that invoking privilege is not in the best interests of the United States.”After a tour of relevant case law, the court concluded its ruling by returning to the fundamentals informing its decision. “Our Constitution divides, checks, and balances power to preserve democracy and to ensure liberty,” it noted. “Essential to the rule of law is the principle that a former President must meet the same legal standards for obtaining preliminary injunctive relief as everyone else. And former President Trump has failed that task.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Opinion: People are laughing at Trump’s new company

That was the worn-down venue in Philadelphia where Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, launched the doomed effort to block Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The Giuliani group meant to book the Four Seasons hotel, but somebody goofed and Giuliani ended up spouting his familiar election lies in front of an industrial garage door plastered with Trump signs. The Trump effort to overturn the election never got any more professional than that.
POTUS
Washington Post

I monitor Trump’s die-hard base. They’re still plotting out in the open.

Ron Filipkowski, a former Marine and state and federal prosecutor, is a criminal defense attorney in private practice. He served on Florida's Judicial Nominating Commission from 2009 to 2020. Not quite a year ago, on Dec. 19, 2020, Donald Trump lit a match. “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th,”...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy