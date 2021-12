AURORA, Colo., Dec. 6th, 2021 – Visit Aurora is proud to announce the appointment of Justin Clark and Randi Morritt to vice president roles within the organization. Both promotions result from their long-term commitment and exemplary success in developing Aurora as a premier destination for meeting, convention, and leisure travel. Both Clark and Morritt have demonstrated leadership and excellence within the industry over their combined fourteen years with the organization.

