KU's Braun named Big 12 Player of the Week

Kansas guard Holly Kersgieter landed on the South Point Shootout’s all-tournament team after the KU women’s basketball team’s 1-1 showing in Las Vegas last week. Kersgieter was the only Jayhawk to reach double digits in scoring in the team’s loss to No. 11 Tennessee. She scored a then-season-high 19 points and recorded eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in that one. The following night, in a blowout win over UTEP, Kersgieter scored 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting, giving her a 20-point game for the 12th time in her career.

BASKETBALL ・ 9 DAYS AGO