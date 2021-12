News Release — DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Archives Advisory Group. WASHINGTON, DC – Earlier this month, DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson swore-in the members of the DC Archives Advisory Group to inform the Council and the DC Government on the path to a new, state-of-the-art DC Archives. “The DC Archives is important to the District and while councilmembers have some awareness of its value, it’s just not a cause that rises to the top when we consider the budget and other matters,” said Mendelson. “This Advisory Group is constituted because of your engaged interest and your ability to focus and advocate for a new, state-of-the-art Archives.”

