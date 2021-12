Q&A – Seminoles Shut Sports Betting Down In Florida. What Happens Now?. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. Today’s entry: A couple sports betting questions for you. I’d used the Seminoles sports betting app forthe short time it was up. It worked really well and was fun while it lasted! I’d heard you say it probably wouldn’t work out in the courts so I’m not surprised it’s shutting down (I was hoping you were wrong this time!). I got the notice that I’ll be getting my money back but my questions are these. What’s most likely to happen now and when is the soonest you think we could see sports betting back? It seems like this launch by the Seminoles was a good test for what’s to come if nothing else. Also, I haven’t heard anything about taxes. Is that something I should be concerned with?

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO