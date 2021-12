Here are the nominees for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week. Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday, around noon, when the polls will close. Anthony Crim, Rolesville: ran for three touchdowns in the second half of Rolesville’s 47-24 win over Leesville Road. One of them was for 92 yards as Rolesville outscored Leesville 33-0 in the second half.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 10 DAYS AGO