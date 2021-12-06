ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National feeder and stocker cattle report

Cover picture for the article(Federal-State Market News) Compared to two weeks ago, steers and heifers sold 4.00 to 8.00 higher. The strong surge in fed cattle prices the past couple weeks fired up the feeder market this first marketing week after Thanksgiving. Demand for calves was reported as good, with demand for true yearlings being...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle futures slide ahead of direct cash trade

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle ended the day lower ahead of the week’s direct cash business. Boxed beef was also lower at midday. February live cattle closed $.55 lower at $137.67 and April live cattle closed $.57 lower at $141.87. January feeder cattle closed $1.62 lower at $163.40 and March feeder cattle closed $1.60 lower at $165.87.
AGRICULTURE
farmforum.net

Last chance to register for Interstate Cattle Feeders Day

Brookings, S.D. — Changes in feedstuff markets can have an impact on how cattle are fed in the region. Feeding elevated roughage levels to finishing cattle fed concentrate-based diets can result in poorer economic performance when measured on a feed conversion efficiency basis, according to South Dakota State University Assistant Professor Zachary Smith.
BROOKINGS, SD
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Trade Weaker

It’s a hem-haw day for the livestock complex as bearish tones drift throughout the complex and support has yet to show up in any of the contracts. Heading into Wednesday afternoon, the livestock contracts would like to see some support enter the marketplace; but at this point in time it’s not looking like they are going to have their wishes granted. There hasn’t been much interest arise in the cash cattle market and it wouldn’t be surprising to see trade wait until Thursday to get underway.
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

Spreads suggest undervalued corn needs to trade at $6

Usually, the corn market is in a carry this time of year, meaning futures values are higher in later months versus current months. When the market is in a carry there is an incentive for those with storage capacity to hold grain for later use. Last week the December corn...
AGRICULTURE
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Use of stocker calves in small acreage by Mario Villarino

Stocker calves are a good option to raise in small acreage. For this situation to work, stocker calves are either 1) weaned calves of suitable age and body condition for a grazing program, or 2) heifers with brood cow potential, grazed from weaning (at least 4 months old) to yearling age (12 to 14 months old). Feeder calves, in contrast to stockers, are weaned calves bound for a feedyard because of their weight, age, body condition and/or the market conditions. (An example of a feeder calf would be a fat steer weighing more than 650 pounds.) Cattle prefer grass rather than browse (trees and shrubs) or forbs (weeds). If your acreage has mostly grass, cattle should do well. However, if you don’t have enough forage to support at least eight to ten stockers for at least 4 months, you shouldn’t choose this enterprise. In a stocker calf enterprise, your primary product is the forage (grass) and you sell that product by marketing calves you own and have grazed, or by allowing others to graze their animals on your land. A stocker calf enterprise offers these benefits:
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
capitalpress.com

Mark Pratt leads Idaho Cattle Association

The Idaho Cattle Association has a changing of the guard with Mark Pratt of Blackfoot coming on as president and replacing Jay Smith. Pratt said he is looking forward to serving the industry in Idaho throughout his term and is also keenly interested in working to continue education of the public in regard to the beef industry and ranching community.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Selected potato prices

Shipping Area FWA Chg GRI Chg 70 ct Chg 10# Film Chg. Idaho Norkotahs22.70-0.2612.56-0.2032.000.0016.50-0.50. Columbia Basin23.050.0011.570.0032.000.0015.500.00. San Luis Valley20.510.6412.350.5530.000.0017.001.00. Idaho Burbanks22.70-0.2610.94-0.1632.000.0016.50-0.50. Market Commentary: Idaho Russet consumer pack prices declined slightly, while shipments picked up last week. Notes: Prices are Friday mostly quotes. All prices are in dollars per cwt. FWA...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Hog Futures Experience Heavy Selloff

Outside markets were enthusiastic about exports and economic recovery Tuesday, but the livestock markets focused more on disappointment. Feeder cattle were the only livestock market tempted to test higher prices off and on through Tuesday, but a higher close in corn ultimately took away that temptation. The bulk of the bearishness focused on lean hogs, with clearly lower momentum on the chart attracting a high volume of trend-following traders.
AGRICULTURE
news-shield.com

Feeder pig prices see seasonal boost

While feeder pig prices have followed seasonal patterns by increasing over the past few weeks, so have slaughter prices, but in the opposite direction. Weaned pigs weighing between 10 and 12 pounds topped $52 last week, up 28% or $11.42 from early July, according to an analysis from the Livestock Marketing Information Center.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Hog Futures Experience More Steep Losses

Live cattle, feeder cattle and lean hog futures are all trading lower at midday Tuesday. The stock market gapped higher Tuesday, showing renewed economic optimism that is carrying over into wheat prices, but not many more of the agriculture markets; hogs, pork, and cattle futures are trading lower at midday.
AGRICULTURE
York News-Times

Seeds -- Cracking the cattle code

If you want to sit and talk cattle with someone who absolutely lives and breathes building the best herd, visit with Ken Stewart. Ken and Jenny Stewart have committed their lives to raising their now grown children – Keighly, Jimmy and Jacob – and Sim-Angus cattle with a commonsense approach.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Hogs Hungry for Technical Support

The cattle contracts are trading mixed into Monday’s afternoon, but the lean hog complex desperately needs interest from traders to help its dreary trade. The live cattle complex has found support for nearby contracts, but the marketplace is looking for support in both the deferred live cattle contracts and in the hog sector. If the live cattle market can conquer the week with steady to higher cash cattle trade again, then the feeder cattle market stands an excellent chance at rallying.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Farmers are weighing the price of fertility in 2022

MATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS. Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton. “To be or not to be” is a famous quote from Shakespeare’s Hamlet. This seems like the scenario we are in today as farmers in my area try to decide if they should grow corn, cotton, or rice. These crops are all high nitrogen users and urea has gone from $400 a ton last year to $1,100 per ton this year. It will cost $180 an acre more in nitrogen to grow corn in 2022 than it did in 2021. That’s not including the increased cost of all the other inputs we use to make our crops grow.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Finish Higher, Hogs Plunder

Heading into Tuesday’s trade, the hog market is hoping to find some support as Monday was a rough day for the market. The cattle contracts ending up rounding out the Monday fully higher, but hogs struggled throughout the cash and futures markets. Feedlots have yet to disclose their asking prices for the week, but they aren’t going to be easily persuaded into selling cattle for steady money this week.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Economist: High wheat prices unlikely to last

SPOKANE — With export demand down, this year's high wheat prices may not last, a market analyst says. "...I'm a little nervous about prices hanging on where they are as we go forward," said Randy Fortenbery, small grains economist at Washington State University. "Doesn't mean they can't, doesn't mean something won't happen for a rally."
SPOKANE, WA
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Feedlots Will Look for Higher Cash

Friday’s trade was somewhat lackluster as there was little remaining for traders to get excited about. There was a limited amount of cattle traded at prices in line with earlier in the week. Hog cutouts are on a yoyo with traders unable to guess each day what they will be, much less a trend.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Wool and sheep price report

Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week. Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs sold mostly sharply higher. Slaughter ewes were also sharply higher. Feeder lambs compared to two weeks ago were also sharply higher. At San Angelo, TX, 4,153 head sold. No sales in Equity Cooperative Auction. Western video sold 4400 ewe lambs and 280 bred ewes in Utah. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 3,726 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Strong sale today. Lambs topping the market at $3.30/lb! Lots of interest in good quality calves. Cows and bulls $3-$5 higher this week. Thank you to each buyer and seller, we appreciate your business! Also thank you to our crew for helping things run so smoothly today! Happy Thanksgiving and we will see you back here on Dec. 4!
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Continued Promises for Cattle Market Improvements

ShayLe Stewart knows firsthand how frustrating it's been for cattle producers as they wait to get to the other side of beef's incredibly slow liquidation cycle. But she is hopeful that opportunities to capitalize are finally close at hand. DTN Livestock Analyst Stewart acknowledges that, in recent years, calf prices...
AGRICULTURE
farmforum.net

Focus on Ag: Farm input costs are rapidly rising for 2022

Farmers in many areas of the United States, including several portions of southern Minnesota, are having a very good profit year in 2021. In the latest estimate, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service, or ERS, is projecting total U.S. net farm income for 2021 at $113 billion, which is at the highest level since 2013.
AGRICULTURE

