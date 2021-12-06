BakerHostetler snags Sony Pictures' privacy VP in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - BakerHostetler has recruited Jennifer Mitchell from her role as vice president for privacy and legal compliance at Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc, the firm said on Monday.

Mitchell, a Los Angeles-based partner, previously served as global privacy officer for the diabetes care division of Abbott Laboratories, the firm said.

She is the latest addition to 1,000-lawyer BakerHostetler's digital assets and data management practice group, following the hire of longtime U.S. Federal Trade Commission consumer protection leader Daniel Kaufman in October.

The practice was born out of a restructuring of the firm's data-related teams in 2020. Mitchell joins the privacy governance and technology transactions team.

She has overseen consumer-facing and employee privacy programs and worked with laws such as the California Consumer Privacy Act and the General Data Protection Regulation, the firm said. The emergence of more data privacy and security regulations has driven law firms to rapidly hire lawyers to meet client demand.

Sony Pictures didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Mitchell's departure.

Cleveland-founded BakerHostetler has recently made an effort to hire on the West Coast.

Mitchell is the ninth West Coast lawyer to join the data practice since January 2020, Eric Sagerman, managing partner of the firm's Los Angeles office, said in a statement.

The firm also added class action lawyers this fall from McGuireWoods in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Sara Merken reports on privacy and data security, as well as the business of law, including legal innovation and key players in the legal services industry. Reach her at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com