Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Vice President at RingCentral Ventures. Since the beginning of the year, when healthcare workers began receiving SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations with a promise that the rest of the nation soon would follow suit, I have wondered about the return to “normal.” That’s what we've all craved during the pandemic, isn’t it? Normalcy. Yet now, despite vaccine availability, pick up any newspaper or magazine, and you will find an article about how few of us will be returning to “normal” — not just because of our incalculable losses but also because our priorities, jobs, offices, friendships and so many other things changed in some permanent ways over the course of the past year.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO