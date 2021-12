Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Lokomotiv Moscow regarding the interim appointment of Ralf Rangnick.The deal to bring Rangnick to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's temporary replacement is not yet complete, with details still being finalised between United and the German's representatives.Rangnick is nevertheless set to sign a six-month contract after talks between United and his present employers Lokomotiv reached an agreement.United and Rangnick were both mindful of showing respect towards the Russian Premier League side, who only appointed the 63-year-old as their managing director of sport and communications during the summer.The former Schalke 04 and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO