Another day, another Arsenal match. The Gunners travel to Goodison Park to take on a struggling Everton side. The Toffees are winless in their last 8 matches with 6 losses, their worst run of form in 22 years. The fans are planning a walkout in the first half to protest the state of the club. So that’s a nailed-on 2-0 win to Everton, yeah? Arsenal faced a “struggling” Manchester United side on Thursday, and we saw how that played out.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO