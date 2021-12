Iowa vs. Virginia: The Hawkeyes went on the road and defeated the Cavaliers in the opening game of the 2021 ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Iowa led by as many as 21 in the first half, but a three-pointer by Kihei Clark with 45 seconds left gave UVA a 1-point lead. A Joe Toussiant jumper with 8 seconds left ended up being the game winner for the Hawkeyes. Jayden Gardner was Virginia's leading scorer and rebounder with 18 points and eight rebounds. Kihei Clark score 15 points, and Taine Murry added 14 points off the bench. Iowa's 44 points in the first half was the most ever by an opponent in Charlottesville against a Tony Bennett Virginia team.

