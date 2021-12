Last month’s Peloton sell-off seemed to signal changes in consumer behavior when it comes to home workouts. Athletic wear giant Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)’s earnings call on Wednesday has suggested Peloton is not the only company struggling with the shift in habits. Lululemon announced that sales rose 27% from a year earlier, while profit for the same period increased 32% to $829.4 million. Net revenue increased by $534.3 million, or 58% from the same period in 2019. Lululemon raised their net revenue projections from $6.19 for 2021 to be in the range of $6.25 billion. However company shares declined 2.1% on the day...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO