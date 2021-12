FARGO (KFGO) – One person died and southbound traffic on a long stretch of I-29 in Fargo was backed up Monday afternoon after a crash south of 13th Ave. State Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind says a pickup pulling a flatbed trailer stopped on the interstate and two people, a 73-year old woman, and a 72-year-old man, who had been in the pickup were outside between the pickup and the trailer when an SUV struck the trailer. The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries. The 22-year-old woman driving the SUV was not hurt.

FARGO, ND ・ 12 DAYS AGO