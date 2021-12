Jarred or canned roasted red peppers are naturally sweet, perfectly tender, and full of flavor. They're super easy to chop up into strips and add to a frittata, salads, sandwiches, and pasta dishes. They're perfect for blending into sauces and adding flavor to homemade hummus, too. Have a look at these recipes to see what you can do with a jar of roasted red peppers, everything from antipasto squares and bruschetta to a clever chicken and roasted red pepper pie, and more. You'll be amazed at how they add a boost of color and flavor to every dish they're in!

