BTS has announced it’s once again taking an extended break, the second in the K-pop boy band’s history. The break is scheduled to begin following the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. The sextet just wrapped BTS Permission to Dance on Stage, a four night stand at LA’s SoFi Stadium last week. The band, which initially took an extended break in 2019, decided to regroup in order to engage its fans during the pandemic.

