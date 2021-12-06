Former America’s Next Top Model Contestant Toccara Jones Defends Tyra Banks Amid Controversy

To those who didn’t grow up with it, America’s Next Top Model is just another brain-melting reality show that went on far longer than it ever should have. But to those of us who were in our formative years when the show splashed onto television, it was a revelation. It was our Allure and Cosmo magazines brought to life, with an undertone of early girlboss-ness. And while young people now worship at the alter of the internet, and the girlboss has been proven to be just a female manifestation of the same patriarchal man boss — we had little idea at the time that we were watching one of the last bright blazes of the generation’s zeitgeist that would continue on to eventually stain our memories of its shine.

