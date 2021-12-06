ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

New book “Out of Office” talks revamping the work from home situation

By ABC News
abccolumbia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC NEWS– Google recently cancelled their return to office plans...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
creativeboom.com

In a new book, Carasello Lab and Italian Red Cross curate 270 works from artists made over lockdown

Carasello Lab and the Italian Red Cross have teamed together to produce a comprehensive book named Designers Against Coronavirus. Described as a collector's book, the tome features works created by Italian and international artists and designers throughout the pandemic – amassing to more than 270 works in total, plus 17 interviews, a preface by IUAV University of Venice professor Fiorella Bulegato and Francesco Rocca, president of Italian Red Cross and IFRC.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
todaysparent.com

An ode to my work-from-home dining table

Every morning at 8:30, I’d put on a sweatshirt and yoga pants, brush my hair and slather on tinted moisturizer and a smack of lip balm. Destination: dining table. It was March 2020 and we had been asked to work from home. Getting ready an hour before my 9:30 a.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work From Home#Abc News
KARE 11

Local author talks about new book for Christmas

MINNEAPOLIS — A new author of a children's book visited KARE 11 to discuss the story and why he decided to make it. Danny Mishek, of Little Canada, has written his first book called "The Christmas Tree Story." Mishek said he wanted to share his memories about the importance of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Black Enterprise

Nigerian Medical Student, Self-Taught Artist, Goes Viral After Posting Illustration Of Black Baby In the Womb

A medical student from Nigeria took it upon himself to solve a major problem in the healthcare industry—lack of Black representation in textbooks and diagrams. Chidiebere Sunday Ibe, 25, recently went viral after posting an illustration he created of a Black mother and fetus on social media. The first-year student at Ukraine’s Kyiv Medical University taught himself to draw while on lockdown and has been spreading the message of medical equity and inclusion ever since, Artnet.com reported.
WORLD
vivaglammagazine.com

5 Ways to Beat the Work From Home Blues

Another year after the pandemic has come to an end, but we are yet to recover from the trauma. While some people are regularly commuting to their workplaces, many are still working from home, juggling work and family commitments at the same time, and often struggling to get both right.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
yourcentralvalley.com

Work from home in comfort in the “WorkRobe”

Workrobe is a collection of versatile, stylish and comfortable robes designed for professional women working from home. Each style is meant to be professional and appropriate for Zoom meetings, but also comfortable for working at home. It’s perfect holiday gift for that work-from-home colleague on your Christmas list this year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

Watch: These ‘Work from Hybrid’ Tools Boost Productivity at Your Home and the Office

Splitting time between your home office and your office office isn’t something everyone succeeds at right away — there is definitely some adjusting to do. Getting into a different headspace (and wardrobe) when you’re seeing co-workers in person is one thing, but making sure you have everything you need to work in both spaces can quickly make hybrid working a burden.
HOME & GARDEN
Popculture

Netflix Removes Major Christmas Movie Just as the Holidays Began

It's officially the time of year to binge-watch Christmas movies, but there's one that disappeared from your Netflix list last week, just as the season was getting underway. Beloved holiday rom-com The Holiday expired from Netflix on Tuesday, Nov. 30, though it wasn't on the usual "leaving this month" lists. Fans will need to turn elsewhere to see the movie this year.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy