Treadmill Exercise Training Shows Promise for Managing Cognitive Effects of Multiple Sclerosis
Treadmill walking exercise training may be an effective approach to managing the debilitating cognitive effects of multiple sclerosis, researchers suggest, in a study published in Contemporary Clinical Trials. Participants in the single-blind randomized control trial included 11 ambulatory individuals with relapsing-remitting MS and demonstrated MS-related impairments in new learning....ptproductsonline.com
Comments / 0