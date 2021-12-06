ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Treadmill Exercise Training Shows Promise for Managing Cognitive Effects of Multiple Sclerosis

By Deborah Overman
ptproductsonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreadmill walking exercise training may be an effective approach to managing the debilitating cognitive effects of multiple sclerosis, researchers suggest, in a study published in Contemporary Clinical Trials. Participants in the single-blind randomized control trial included 11 ambulatory individuals with relapsing-remitting MS and demonstrated MS-related impairments in new learning....

ptproductsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Excessive Sweating May Be an Early Sign of This Common Neurological Issue

As you get older, you may notice yourself perspiring more than you did when you in your younger years. This could be due to a number of factors: Menopause, medications, sensitivity to diet changes, and more. However, doctors say that excessive sweating could be an early sign that you have Parkinson’s disease, making it all the more important to bring up this symptom at your next check-up.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

A Frequent Symptom Of Vitamin D Deficiency

It is estimated that up to 70 percent of people could have a vitamin D deficiency. Depression and pain can both be signs of vitamin D deficiency, research suggests. As well as low mood, the most important symptoms of depression are:. Decreased interest in life. Energy loss. Concentration problems. People...
HEALTH
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Common Supplement Can Cause Hair Loss, Joint Pain, and Fatigue

Eating a diet rich in vitamins and minerals can help fight infections and inflammation, and taking supplements to ensure you’re getting enough of the right ones can act as an extra shield of protection for your health. However, getting too much of certain vitamins and minerals can actually have a negative effect. Selenium is one of those minerals. When taken correctly, it has several benefits. But overdoing it can lead to hair loss, fatigue, and other scary symptoms.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deluca
Woman's World

Taking This Common Supplement May Help Prevent Cognitive Decline and Dementia as You Age

Taking a multivitamin every morning can be a great way to make sure you’re getting enough of the nutrients your body needs to function at its best — but early results from a recent clinical trial indicate that there may be another reason to start swallowing a supplement. A daily multivitamin could slow the process of cognitive decline and help keep your memory sharp as you age.
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink That Ages Your Brain Faster, Says Science

When it comes to aging, many people find themselves primarily concerned with the visible effects of getting older, from those first gray hairs to the fine lines and wrinkles that seem to get more abundant with every passing year. Unfortunately, there are more insidious effects of the aging process, especially when it comes to the health of your brain. However, it's not just the passage of time that can affect your cognitive fitness over time—what you eat and drink may be playing a major role in your brain aging, too.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Magnesium deficiency symptoms, causes, and treatments

Magnesium is an important mineral and nutrient. Doctors usually diagnose a magnesium deficiency, or hypomagnesemia, if there are low levels of magnesium in the blood. Doctors define hypomagnesemia as a blood serum magnesium level of less than. 0.75 millimoles per liter (mmol/l) . They can measure this using a blood...
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Potential Link Found Between Vitamin D Therapy, Higher Hypercalcemia Risk in CKD

Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and elevated levels of parathyroid hormone who are treated with active vitamin D therapy experienced significantly higher risks of hypercalcemia, investigators concluded in a meta-analysis. Active vitamin D therapy was found to significantly increase the risk of hypercalcemia among patients with nondialysis chronic kidney...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Cognitive Tests#Cognitive Neuroscience#Treadmill#Verbal Memory#Ms#Phd
cornell.edu

Novel Immune Cell Population May Trigger Inflammation in Multiple Sclerosis and other Brain Disorders

A group of immune cells that normally protect against inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract may have the opposite effect in multiple sclerosis (MS) and other brain inflammation-related conditions, according to a new study by Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian researchers. The results suggest that countering the activity of these cells could be a new therapeutic approach for such conditions.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Millennials With Multiple Sclerosis: Are They Different or Has Medicine Evolved?

On this episode of Managed Care Cast, hear from a multiple sclerosis (MS) specialist about how millennial patients are different (or not) in how they approach their disease. Are millennial patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) different from older patients? If they are different, is it partly because the MS field has benefitted from new therapeutic options and increased knowledge about the role of diet and exercise and modifiable behaviors, such as smoking?
SMYRNA, GA
Chaffee County Times

Study examines effects of cannabis on exercise

The 2021 Summer Olympics sparked controversy around cannabis and athletic performance when sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was suspended for testing positive for marijuana, a banned substance under World Anti-Doping Agency rules. But, to date, little scientific research has been conducted on whether and how tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD)––the two primary active ingredients in marijuana––hinder or help athletic performance.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
MedicalXpress

How vitamin D delivers on cardio health

Free from the sun, vitamin D delivers a natural source for one of the hormones essential to our bodies, especially the bones. But when you're down on this essential nutrient, it's not only your bones that could suffer, but also your cardio health, according to new research from the University of South Australia.
FITNESS
studyfinds.org

A 30-minute walk in sunlight can cut the risk of developing multiple sclerosis in half

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A half-hour walk each day can halve a child or young adult’s risk of developing multiple sclerosis, according to a new study. Researchers with the American Academy of Neurology say young people who spend most time outdoors — taking in ultraviolet light from the Sun — are less prone to the condition.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

The possible effects of sleep quality on cognitive function in healthy older adults

In humans, aging is often associated with changes in sleeping patterns, cognitive abilities and functional network connectivity (i.e., the strength with which activity in different brain regions correlates over time). While many neuroscientists investigated these changes over the past decades, the relationship between them is still poorly understood. Researchers at...
CHINA
Neuroscience News

Sunshine May Shield Children and Young Adults From Multiple Sclerosis

Summary: Spending time enjoying the sunshine may help protect children and young adults from developing multiple sclerosis, a new study reports. Sun exposure boosts vitamin D levels and helps stimulate immune cells. Researchers report vitamin D may alter the biological function of immune cells, offering added protection against multiple sclerosis.
SCIENCE
ptproductsonline.com

Golden Bear Therapy Partners Expands Further in Texas

Golden Bear Therapy Partners announces its acquisition of the physical therapy department of Orthopedic Associates, adding another Texas-based location to its network. Orthopedic Associates was formed in 1976 and has evolved into an impressive team of 10 board-certified physicians. This leading Texas group provides musculoskeletal, surgical, imaging, and physical therapy services. Through this transaction, Orthopedic Associates has identified Golden Bear Therapy Partners as the brand they entrust to continue the delivery of exceptional therapy outcomes.
TEXAS STATE
ptproductsonline.com

New Clinical Trial to Investigate Postural Instability Technology

Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital at Harvard Medical School and Highland Instruments Inc announce the launch of a National Institutes of Health-funded Clinical Trial investigating Highland Instruments’ Electrosonic Stimulation, a novel noninvasive brain stimulation technology, to treat Postural Instability in Parkinson’s Disease. The double-blinded randomized controlled trial is an NIH Small Business...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy