Posoh ("hello" in Menominee) and wāewāenen ("thank you") for reading the First Nations Wisconsin newsletter. I love this quote from Menominee Forest researcher Jasmine Neosh, who is Menominee herself: “Whenever you talk to a Menominee forester, they’ll say there’s nothing about this land that inherently makes it higher-value. Now, it’s this incredibly beautiful place that people are constantly trying to get at. The only thing that separates our forest from other forests is how we’ve taken care of it and what our relationship is with it. … The forest is happy, we’re happy, everyone is happy. Don’t just come and see the Menominee Forest. Take care of your own forest and then you’ll just have that all the time.”

