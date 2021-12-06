ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Toyota to build auto battery plant in North Carolina

By Nick Lazzaro
spglobal.com
 1 day ago

Toyota Motor North America Dec. 6 announced plans to build a $1.29 billion automotive battery manufacturing plant near Liberty, North Carolina, that will come online in 2025. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Volkswagen Secures Raw Materials as Part of $34 Billion Battery Push

(Reuters) - Volkswagen on Wednesday announced key partnerships to secure raw materials Europe's largest carmaker needs to realise its ambitious electric vehicle strategy, eager to close a gap with rival Tesla . At the core of the three agreements, which are part of VW's 30 billion euro ($34 billion) plan...
BUSINESS
fox40jackson.com

Ford CEO Farley says these customers aren't ready for electric cars

Ford is going electric, but not yet all-electric. The automaker plans to be building 600,000 EVs annually by 2025 and have 40% of its new vehicles fully battery-powered by 2030, but hasn’t yet put a date on when that number will be 100%. The F-150 Lightning is the first all-electric...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Ford Invests $900 Million to Modernise Thai Auto Plants

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is investing $900 million to upgrade factories in Thailand that build its Ranger pickup truck and Everest SUV, its largest-ever investment in the country. The plan includes a near doubling of the number of robots at its Thai manufacturing plant and at AutoAlliance Thailand,...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Volkswagen closes three new partnerships to amp up EV production

The three separate partnerships, all of which were announced Wednesday, are with materials technology group Umicore, battery specialist 24M Technologies and Vulcan Energy Resources, a company that is planning on opening a lithium brine project in Germany. Volkswagen’s joint venture with Umicore will supply the automaker’s European battery cell factories...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
houstonmirror.com

CNG and LPG Vehicles Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Nissan, General Motors, Hyundai, Toyota, Iran Khodro

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "2020-2029 Report on Global CNG and LPG Vehicles Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global CNG and LPG Vehicles Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study size, share, and competitive nature of market. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and delivers both qualitative and quantitative insights. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Iran Khodro, Nissan, Volvo Group, Hyundai, Honda, Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, PSA & Great Wall Motors.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Report: Ford Turns To CATL For Batteries In China

Together with the expansion of it plug-in electric lineup, Ford is expanding the list of its lithium-ion battery suppliers. According to cls.cn (via CnEVPost), Ford China has confirmed that its vehicles will be equipped with batteries from BYD and CATL. The root of the news is Lisa Drake, Ford Chief Operating Officer, who reportedly said: "CATL has started supplying us."
ECONOMY
arcamax.com

Stellantis, Foxconn to develop chips as carmaker seeks software revenue

The maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks said Tuesday it will partner with iPhone contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group to design purpose-built semiconductors to support Stellantis NV and other customers as the transatlantic automaker expects to earn $22.5 billion (20 billion euro) in revenue from software-enabled product offerings and subscriptions by 2030.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#Renewable Energy
Benzinga

Stellantis CEO Says Company Being 'Forced' To Make Electric Vehicles

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) released its Model S in June 2012. Over the years, the company has watched its production and deliveries numbers rise along with its share price. Leading automotive companies such as Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) are investing heavily in electric vehicles to take on Tesla.
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

BASF to carve out auto catalyst ops to enable strategic options

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Chemicals group BASF will carve out its catalytic converter business to become a standalone subsidiary ready for “strategic options” as the German company shifts its focus to battery materials for electric vehicles, it said on Tuesday. “The new standalone structure will prepare the business for the upcoming...
BUSINESS
gearjunkie.com

The Auto Industry Is Buzzing About Solid-State Batteries — Here’s Why

Though battery-electric vehicles have made numerous improvements in recent years, they still have plenty of limitations. A solution for many EV woes, solid-state batteries, might be on the horizon. Imagine what it would be like if EVs could deliver a range of 500 to 600 miles, charge up as quickly...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Green Car Reports

Ford plans a full-size electric truck with "incredibly high volume"

Ford is preparing to follow up the 2022 F-150 Lightning with another full-size electric pickup truck designed from the start for "incredibly high volume," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in an interview with Automotive News (subscription required). The new full-size truck, which likely won't arrive for a few years, will...
CARS
Benzinga

Ford Calls For Workers To Join The Automaker And Help Build Its Best-Selling Trucks, Even If They Have No Prior Experience In The Industry

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is inviting workers even if they do not have a prior automotive or manufacturing experience to join the legacy automaker. What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is inviting workers to show up at the career fair at the Kentucky Truck Plant, home to its best-selling F series truck, this Saturday.
DEARBORN, MI
insideevs.com

Toyota Announces Electrification Targets For Western Europe

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) has outlined its path towards a 100% reduction of vehicle CO2 emissions in Western Europe, which is responsible for the majority of the Toyota's new car sales in Europe. The Japanese company intends to increase the share of zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) out of new sales...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Shift to EVs could cost half a million European jobs

A new study by the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA) has found that half a million jobs could be lost in the EU by 2040 with the ban on combustion-engine cars and transition to electric vehicles. The survey, which was conducted by PwC, showed that more than two-thirds of...
ECONOMY
yaleclimateconnections.org

General Motors to manufacture electric car battery cells in U.S.

For more than a year, a shortage of semiconductor chips has been holding up car production. And automakers want to make sure the same problem won’t happen with electric car batteries. Like the chips, most battery cells are made abroad. But as U.S. automakers go electric, they want to develop...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Hybrids Will Get Solid-State Batteries First

Automakers are racing to speed up the development of solid-state batteries that will offer significantly faster charge times and longer ranges than traditional lithium-ion batteries used in EVs like the Tesla Model 3. To make this happen, Mercedes, Stellantis, and Hyundai Group recently joined forces with US solid-state battery developer Factorial Energy, with the aim of launching EVs with the new battery tech within the next five years.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy