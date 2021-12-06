ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Drake Withdraws from Grammy Award Nominations

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oA8O5_0dFkPaMQ00

Multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Drake has withdrawn his 2022 Grammy Award nominations for his album Certified Lover Boy, which was up for best rap album, and his song “Way 2 Sexy,” nominated for best rap performance.

A rep for the Recording Academy confirmed the news with Variety. Each category will now only contain four nominees. Best Rap Performance will include “Family Ties” by Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Up” by Cardi B, “MY LIFE” by J.Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray, and “Thot S***” by Megan Thee Stallion.

Best Rap Album will now be between, The Off-Season by J. Cole, King’s Disease II by Nas, Call Me If You Get Lost by Tyler, the Creator, and Donda by Kanye West.

The decision was made by Drake and his management and the Grammys honored the request, according to Variety. There was no mention, at the time, as to why the singer withdrew his name.

Drake is named in the lawsuits surrounding the recent Astroworld tragedy, and there is some thought that his withdrawal is a result of that. Though Drake hasn’t said explicitly why yet and has made no announcement on social media.

Last year, Drake said that the Grammys should be replaced with “something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come.” This came after the awards show did not recognize Drake’s friend and countryman, The Weeknd.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exist now and the ones that come after,” Drake posted in an Instagram Story then. “It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just won’t change their ways. The other day I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way. This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come.”

The Recording Academy has been busy as of late. Earlier this month, they removed Marilyn Manson’s Best Rap Song nomination for “Jail,” a song he helped co-write on Kanye West’s recent album Donda. Manson is still up for a Grammy for Album of the Year for Donda.

The 64th Annual Grammys Awards ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, will broadcast live from Los Angeles on Paramount+ and CBS on Jan. 31.

Photo: Chris McKay / Courtesy Republic Records

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Kanye West To Perform First Stadium Show In 5 Years At Coliseum Thursday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Kanye West is set to perform a benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Thursday seeking to raise awareness and support for an imprison Chicago gang leader. Kanye West attends the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event in downtown L.A. on Nov. 24, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) Drake will make a special guest appearance at the “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert,” which will be the first stadium performance in five years for West, who now goes by Ye. “I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

Amid Kanye West's Reconciliation Attempts, Kim Kardashian Had Kind Words For Him While Accepting Award

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s relationship has been a major topic of discussion over the past year. Rumors swirled around the state of their marriage, before Kardashian formally filed for divorce back in February. The two kept their distance for a while before reuniting for some public outings with their kids (and solely with one another). And recently, West has made it clear that he wants his wife back. Kardashian hasn’t spoken publicly on that front, but she did share some kind words for her soon-to-be-ex-husband while accepting a major fashion award.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West asks Kim Kardashian back during performance with Drake: ‘I need you to come right back’

Kanye West appeared to repeat his wish for a reconciliation with estranged wife Kim Kardashian during a benefit concert with fellow artist Drake. West, now legally known as Ye, and Drake took part in the previously announced Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which was livestreamed on Amazon Music, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Twitch Channel overnight (Friday 10 December).The event was Ye’s first headline show in five years, and a reunion between him and Drake following their long-running feud. It was set up to raise “awareness of the need for prison and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Nas
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Drake
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Grammy Nominations#The Recording Academy#Best Rap Performance#An Instagram Story#Theweeknd
Vibe

Lil Meech Is Making A Name For Himself Outside Of His Father’s Big Boss Status

Walking in the footsteps of a living legend can be a daunting task, especially when there are familial ties that place a direct link between oneself and said figure. Yet, such is the case for Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the lone son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory Sr.  A convicted kingpin, Big Meech is famous (or infamous, depending on who’s telling the story) for overseeing the Black Mafia Family, one of the most notorious drug distribution networks in the country during its reign. In addition to his presence in the streets, Big Meech’s legacy also looms large over Hip-Hop. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Alicia Keys Recalls Jay-Z's Reaction After Lil Mama Stormed 2009 VMA Stage

Lil Mama only released one studio album in her career but off the strength of its lead single, "Lip Gloss," she managed to be on top of the world. She became a host on America's Best Dance Crew and further asserted herself into the mainstream consciousness. Unfortunately, much of that hype crumbled with a brief cameo during the 2009 Video Music Awards. While Jay-Z and Alicia Keys performed their hit record, "Empire State Of Mind," Lil Mama stormed to stage uninvited to stand alongside the two music vets. As you could imagine, Jay nor Alicia Keys were particularly fond of the move.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Here's the Thing Alicia Keys Vows to Never Do to Her Husband Swizz Beatz

Watch: Alicia Keys Dishes About New Music & Husband Swizz Beatz. There's nothing Alicia Keys loves like a good dare!. However, after the singer-songwriter's fans sent her several at her own request, one stuck out as simply too risky: "Prank your husband, Swizz Beatz." Why? As Alicia exclusively shared during...
MUSIC
iheart.com

'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead At 23

Hicks' mother, Jodi, confirms the singer-songwriter was found lifeless at a friend's home in Liberty, South Carolina. Hicks' cause of death is currently known as of Wednesday (December 8), however, her mother told TMZ that the singer-songwriter battled with mental health issues, including depression and substance abuse. Jodi said Skilyr...
LIBERTY, SC
American Songwriter

Neal Francis: Resident Artist

Neal Francis’ latest album, In Plain Sight, sounds haunted with the wailings of the slide guitar and dreamlike melodies. The nine-track album dropped on November 5, and Francis revealed that this latest record has been described as “station wagon rock.” As the more relatable version of yacht rock that bounces with chords of nostalgia, In Plain Sight is a record worth diving into.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
836K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy