Gas prices fall 3.2 cents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gas prices are starting to tick down across the country. And one expert believes we could see that downward trend for a while. "Yesterday, it dropped more than two cents, which doesn't sound like much. But only in rare instances do we see the national average go down two cents in a day," said GasBuddy's Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan. "Barring any significant developments, I think that gas prices in Oklahoma City and across the country should decline for the next week or two."

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 8 DAYS AGO