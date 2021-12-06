Shop Where You Live

Football star and TV celebrity Michael Strahan caught a ride to space with Jeff Bezos’ rocket-launching company Saturday, sharing the trip with the daughter of America’s first astronaut. “TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!!” he tweeted after landing. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket blasted off from West...
(CNN) — Chief Justice John Roberts wrote a razor-sharp opinion Friday emphasizing that Texas' abortion law defies Supreme Court precedent and should expose the many state officials who play a key role in the "scheme" to federal lawsuit. But the chief failed to win a crucial fifth vote for...
NEW YORK (AP) — One was an aspiring musician looking for her big break in show business. Another was a model striving for a leg up in British society. A third was a struggling middle school dropout. The last was an impressionable high school student. All were drawn into...
(CNN) — At least six people died at an Amazon (AMZN) warehouse building collapse after an EF-3 tornado caused major structural damage to the building Friday, according to the Edwardsville Fire Department in Illinois. Forty-five people made it out of the building, with one person airlifted to a regional...
Bryce Young didn't just meet the standard set by the star quarterbacks who preceded him at Alabama, he exceeded it. Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, making Alabama the fifth school with consecutive winners of college football's most prestigious player of the year award.
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
(CNN) — For a musician whose commercial peak came more than 50 years ago, Michael Nesmith had a rousing swan song. The singer and guitarist for the Monkees died Friday of heart failure at his home in California. He was 78. Only weeks earlier, Nesmith was performing before thousands...
A Delta flight that took off from Washington, D.C., had to be redirected to Oklahoma City last night after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal. Delta flight 342, en route to Los Angeles, had to land in Oklahoma at Will Rogers World Airport. It landed...
Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico — Rescue workers rushing to a highway accident found a horrific scene of death and injury after a freight truck jammed with as many as 200 migrants tipped over and crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge in southern Mexico. The migrants inside the...
Comments / 0