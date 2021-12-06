Knights continuing to build for the rest of the season

FOUNTAIN CITY, Ind. — While the start of the Northeastern girls basketball season hadn’t gone as planned going into the seventh game on the schedule, the Knights could always seem to rely on their AAA battery of freshman Ava Mikesell, senior Anna Drake and sophomore Addisen Mastriano to produce. Jay County drained that charge to one bar Tuesday, taking down the Knights 64-33. Mastriano had her breakout performance of the 2021-22 season Tuesday night, dropping a team-high 16 points, more than triple her season average. The Jets weren’t allowing the Knights to get many perimeter shots off, but they did leave the paint open enough times for Mastriano to take advantage. It was evident she would have a big game early, as she scored 10 of her team’s 13 first-quarter points.

JAY COUNTY, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO