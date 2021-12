The Wildcats had a successful weekend at the ORU Thanksgiving Tournament, finishing 2-0 after beating Little Rock on Saturday, 66-61, and Arkansas State on Sunday, 81-69. “Our players with staying focused in regards to keys of the game, personnel and our game plans,” said head coach Julie Goodenough. “We played two really good Sun Belt Conference schools this tournament, and they were both very different. They had to learn a lot over a three-day period, and they did a great job of stepping up and following through with what the coaching staff thought were keys to the game.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO