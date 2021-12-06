Final Drive: Reaction to Marlon Humphrey's Season-Ending Injury

Bad news for the Ravens. On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that cornerback Marlon Humphrey will miss the rest of the year with a torn pectoral muscle. This was the fear after Humphrey was forced out early from Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Down by one point late in the game, the Ravens could have taken the Steelers to overtime on Sunday with an extra point. Instead, they opted to go for a two-point conversion, knowing that they’d have to go through OT without their star defender. Unable to convert, they lost 20-19, dropping them to 8-4 on the year.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO