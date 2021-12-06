ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Drive: Reaction to Marlon Humphrey's Season-Ending Injury

baltimoreravens.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is out...

www.baltimoreravens.com

Comments / 0

NBC Sports

Marlon Humphrey, Odafe Oweh, Patrick Queen questionable for Ravens

There are a lot of question marks on the Ravens defense heading into Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey missed his second straight day of practice on Friday with an illness and he has been listed as questionable to play this weekend. Humphrey has not missed a game yet this season.
Yardbarker

Baltimore Ravens Lose Star Cornerback Marlon Humphrey For Season

Last week the Baltimore Ravens took care of business beating the Cleveland Browns, this week was not quite as good to them. Ravens fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a close game that leaves them at 8-4 on the season. Even worse, the team lost their best player on the defense for the season.
baltimorenews.net

Marlon Humphrey to Have MRI, Might Be Out 'A While'

The already injury-ravaged Ravens might be without their top defensive player the rest of the season as cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered an undisclosed injury in Sunday's 20-19 loss in Pittsburgh. "Marlon Humphrey has an issue. We'll get an MRI, but it could be a while for Marlon," Head Coach John...
profootballrumors.com

Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey Done For Year

Bad news for the Ravens. On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that cornerback Marlon Humphrey will miss the rest of the year with a torn pectoral muscle. This was the fear after Humphrey was forced out early from Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Down by one point late in the game, the Ravens could have taken the Steelers to overtime on Sunday with an extra point. Instead, they opted to go for a two-point conversion, knowing that they’d have to go through OT without their star defender. Unable to convert, they lost 20-19, dropping them to 8-4 on the year.
Yardbarker

Ravens Pro Bowl CB Marlon Humphrey out for season with torn pectoral

The hits just keep on coming for the Baltimore Ravens secondary. The AFC North juggernaut is expected to be without Marlon Humphrey for the rest of the season after the All-Pro cornerback sustained an injury in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Humphrey was believed...
Yardbarker

Raven Confirm Marlon Humphrey Will Miss Remainder of Season

The Baltimore Ravens will be without star cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the remainder of the year due to a pectoral injury, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed. Humphrey was injured during the Pittsburgh Steelers game, which Harbaugh said afterwards had an impact on the decision to go for two after the final touchdown of the game. The Ravens would fail the conversion, sealing a victory for the Steelers, 20-19.
Boston Globe

Marlon Humphrey the latest big loss to befall reeling Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens came within inches of creating some much-needed breathing room in the AFC North. Instead, they fell short in an agonizing loss to a division rival, and now coach John Harbaugh’s team has yet another major injury concern. Harbaugh announced Monday cornerback Marlon Humphrey is out for the...
