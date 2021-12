McCarthy Hopeful To Return ‘Sooner Than Later’ - Staff, DallasCowboys.com. Just when will the Cowboys head coach return to the team?. “I thought the staff did an incredible job under the leadership of Dan Quinn and (assistant head coach) Rob Davis,” McCarthy said. “I thought the staff did a great job, and the players, because it’s all about the communication and the urgency of keeping your pace of operation intact. Because that’s the way we train, and that’s the way you want to ultimately play when you get to the game. I thought the dots definitely connected. Just very impressed and very thankful for the job the staff did.”

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO