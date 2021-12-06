ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Plymouth Industrial taps its accounting chief to take over CFO role in February

By Liz Kiesche
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) names Anthony Saladino, currently its chief accounting officer, to succeed Dan Wright as chief financial officer...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Cradlepoint Appoints Ben Carr as Chief Information Security Officer as Company Expands its Role in Secure Wireless WAN

Joins the Cradlepoint team with more than 25 years of experience in developing and executing long-term business and product security strategies. Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, announced that it has appointed Ben Carr as Chief Information Security Officer to enhance the company’s security capabilities through its next phase of growth in 4G/LTE and 5G connectivity solutions. Carr brings more than 25 years of results-driven experience in developing and executing long-term business and product security strategies.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Net 1 UEPS Technologies names new finance chief

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS +0.6%) appoints Naeem Kola as Group CFO. Kola will take up his role with effect from March 1, 2022, and joins soon after the announcement of the transformative acquisition of the Connect Group. Alex Smith will remain in the role of CFO until Kola joins,...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: CFO Changes at Alibaba, Torrid, Figs, CEO Move at DHL, Fossil Names SVP, Alba Taps EVPs

Alibaba, Torrid and Figs named new CFOs, DHL announced a CEO succession plan and Melissa Lowenkron was named Fossil brand SVP and GM. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taps#Reit#Plymouth Industrial#Cfo#Plym
Seekingalpha.com

Vector Group announces Douglas Elliman spin-off

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) approves the spin-off of Douglas Elliman, expected to be completed in late-December. The company will operate the tobacco segment of its business, which includes the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the US through subsidiaries Liggett Group and Vector Tobacco.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Atlantic Union Bankshares to repurchase up to $100M common shares

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) has authorized to repurchase of up to $100M of the Company’s common stock through December 9, 2022. Shares of common stock may be purchased under the Repurchase Program periodically in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions at prevailing market prices, including pursuant to a trading plan.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Ziff Davis appoints new finance chief

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) has appointed Bret Richter as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 3, 2022. Richter comes from MSG Networks, where he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. “Bret is a highly regarded and seasoned financial executive with deep experience in the media industry,” said Vivek...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Proterra names Gareth Joyce as CEO

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) has announced leadership succession plan, with Gareth Joyce set to take over the CEO role, succeeding Jack Allen who is retiring. Joyce, who currently serves as President of Proterra, will become CEO and join the company's Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022. Allen will continue to serve...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
mediapost.com

UM Creates Chief Marketplace Officer Role, Taps Stewart To Fill It

IPG Mediabrands' UM unit has promoted Stacey Stewart to the new role of U.S. Chief Marketplace Officer. Stewart, who had been executive vice president-managing director of integrated investment, will oversee UM’s marketplace division. She is based in New York and reports to UM U.S. CEO Lynn Lewis. Stewart, who...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

AIG picks internal candidate, Rose Marie Glazer as human resources chief

American International (NYSE:AIG) announced that current SVP, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Rose Marie E. Glazer, has been promoted to EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, effective Jan.1, 2022. Ms. Glazer has served as Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at AIG since March 2017. She will continue to...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Radware, Oncore Cloud Services announce partnership

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Toronto-based Oncore Cloud Services, a professional service provider and Radware Premier Partner, announced that they are teaming up to help enterprise and public sector organizations secure their cloud migrations and protect their cloud assets. Oncore is reselling Radware’s cloud security portfolio, with a focus on Radware’s Cloud...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

NetApp Strengthens Its Multi-cloud, Storage, And Data Services Leadership, Appoints Harvinder Bhela To Newly Created Chief Product Officer Role

NetApp a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, announced the appointment of Harvinder (Harv) Bhela to the newly created role of Chief Product Officer to accelerate the ongoing transformation of the company into a multi-cloud, storage, and data services leader. Reporting directly to NetApp’s Chief Executive Officer George Kurian, Bhela will join NetApp in January 2022. Bhela’s appointment follows the June 2021 announcement of the retirement of Brad Anderson, General Manager of NetApp’s Hybrid Cloud Business at the end of FY22. Anthony Lye, Executive Vice President and General Manager of NetApp’s Cloud Management and Platform Services Business Unit, will continue to lead the company’s rapid growth and innovation in emerging technologies, furthering its leadership position in Cloud Operations (CloudOps), also reporting to George Kurian.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Chatham Asset Management revises offer to acquire RRD to $10.85 per share

Chatham Asset Management, that owns ~14.9% of the outstanding common stock of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) submitted an increased binding, fully financed offer to acquire all the shares not already owned by Chatham for $10.85 per share in cash. Chatham said, “RRD’s Board has once again shirked its...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

C3.ai wins $500M Department of Defense contract

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) bags a new five-year Production-Other transaction agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense for $500M. The agreement allows for an accelerated timeline to acquire company’s suite of Enterprise AI products and allows any DoD agency to acquire company products and services for modelling and simulation. “The new...
MILITARY
martechseries.com

Nativo Taps Mark Putrus as Chief People Officer

Appointment is Crucial Next Step to Fostering a Diverse, Equitable and Inclusive Workplace Culture at Nativo. Nativo, a leading content technology platform, announced the appointment of Mark Putrus to the role of Chief People Officer. In this newly created executive role reporting to CEO Justin Choi, Mark will lead all aspects of the people organization and elevate the company’s talent programs, enabling Nativo to develop cutting-edge technology and power the next generation of native in the Age of Content. He brings a data-driven, digitally enabled approach and is passionate about cultivating a purpose-led and inclusive culture, balancing new technology with the human touch to create an inspiring people experience.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

GroupM's Essence Taps Morrison For Global Marketing, Communications Role

GroupM’s Essence has appointed Maureen Morrison senior vice president-global marketing and communications. Morrison will oversee the agency’s marketing, communications and editorial products across its 23 offices in 14 countries. As part of the agency’s executive team, she will work with global leadership and in tandem with business development,...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Vera Bradley tumbles as supply chain challenges, Apple update weigh on earnings

Vera Bradley (VRA -18.8%) slides after reporting an earnings miss and lowering its FY2022 guidance below consensus. Vera Bradley brand comparable sales rose nearly 8% Y/Y. Pure Vida was up 11.7% over last year but e-commerce revenues were suppressed by the Apple iOS 14.5 update put in place earlier this year that lessened the effectiveness of Facebook and Instagram advertising.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Goosehead Insurance teams up with Ethos Life to offer life insurance

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) enters into the life insurance space at it partners with insurtech Ethos Life to enable clients to access life insurance online without blood tests or medical exams, allowing for a faster process. Generally, the company offers homeowner's, auto, dwelling property, flood, excess liability, property, among other personal...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy