Plymouth Industrial taps its accounting chief to take over CFO role in February

NetApp a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, announced the appointment of Harvinder (Harv) Bhela to the newly created role of Chief Product Officer to accelerate the ongoing transformation of the company into a multi-cloud, storage, and data services leader. Reporting directly to NetApp’s Chief Executive Officer George Kurian, Bhela will join NetApp in January 2022. Bhela’s appointment follows the June 2021 announcement of the retirement of Brad Anderson, General Manager of NetApp’s Hybrid Cloud Business at the end of FY22. Anthony Lye, Executive Vice President and General Manager of NetApp’s Cloud Management and Platform Services Business Unit, will continue to lead the company’s rapid growth and innovation in emerging technologies, furthering its leadership position in Cloud Operations (CloudOps), also reporting to George Kurian.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO