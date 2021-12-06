For the record

A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over and then angrily shouted at him will be jailed for life.Alexander Layton was convicted of murdering James Stokoe, a 40-year-old married father, in his BMW in Thornaby, Teesside in May 2020, following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.Mr Stokoe had taken his four-year-old to see his grandparents and the boy was strapped in a car seat during the horrific attack.Layton, 34, from Shackleton Close, Thornaby, denied murder and possessing an offensive weapon, unsuccessfully...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO