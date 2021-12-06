ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

For the record

mymalonetelegram.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCory McClain, 34, of Moira was arrested for criminal trespass by State...

www.mymalonetelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Caledonian Record-News

Police Logs

—- Stopped on Main St. Nov. 21 for a motor vehicle violation, Jeffrey Phillips, 29, of Peacham was taken into custody for operating after criminal suspension, suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol, and cited to answer the charges Dec. 6 in Caledonia County Court. —- Gary Bolton, 32,...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Times-Herald

Police reports 11/30/21

Saturday, 11:12 p.m., no injuries were reported when a vehicle operated by Ernest M. Gaiser, 33, of Olean, struck a curb at Front and East State streets. Thursday, no time reported, William R. Weigold, 32, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
OLEAN, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Death in Westville under investigation

WESTVILLE — Law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man in Westville, after a mental health call, Monday morning. State troopers responded to a home on County Route 40 shortly before 7 a.m., according to a press release from Major Ruben Oliver, the Troop B commander, for the state police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oneida Dispatch

Oneida Police Department blotter

Keitha A. Cesario, 28, of Chittenango, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of burglary third-degree and petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment. November 16, 2021:. Tina M. Ryan, 51, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated...
ONEIDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bombay#Figueroa#State Police
Rocky Mount Telegram

Local drug dealer sentenced to federal prison

A Rocky Mount man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug ring that operated primarily from Rocky Mount hotel rooms. G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced Wednesday that James Otis Davis Jr., 33, of Carson Drive in Rocky Mount was sentenced to 180 months in prison and five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1,000 grams or more of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WYTV.com

Local women sentenced in federal court on drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two women were sentenced Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine. Mary Clearwater, 39, of Warren, was sentenced to 72 months in prison by U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to six years in prison and Courtney Wilson, 30, of Youngstown, was sentenced to 30 months.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
FingerLakes1.com

Breck Spaulding

Schuyler Undersheriff Breck Spaulding will retire this year. A 27-year career in law enforcement is coming to an end for Schuyler County Undersheriff Breck Spaulding. The department announced on Facebook this week that after 16 years as undersheriff Spaudling would retire at the end of December. He ran the day-to-day ...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WXIA 11 Alive

When is sentencing for the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery?

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, a jury in Glynn County, Ga. found all three defendants guilty on at least some of the murder charges against them in the Feb. 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Travis McMichael, who shot Ahmaud Arbery, was convicted of all charges. His father Greg McMichael...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Pedestrian guilty of murdering driver who braked to avoid him

A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over and then angrily shouted at him will be jailed for life.Alexander Layton was convicted of murdering James Stokoe, a 40-year-old married father, in his BMW in Thornaby, Teesside in May 2020, following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.Mr Stokoe had taken his four-year-old to see his grandparents and the boy was strapped in a car seat during the horrific attack.Layton, 34, from Shackleton Close, Thornaby, denied murder and possessing an offensive weapon, unsuccessfully...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Talk Media

Jail Booking Photo Shows Man Restrained by BSO

Jail personnel in Broward County took a disturbing booking photograph of a man arrested on traffic charges in Margate last week, physically holding his face in place. At the same time, he appeared to be yelling out while struggling. Danniel El Dey, 43, of Port St. Lucie, was brought to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Crash Victim Was Mother, Respected EMT In Region

A 30-year-old woman who died in a crash in the region is being remembered as a dedicated EMT and mother. Erica Vilaca was killed in the rollover crash in the Sullivan County town of Neversink on Sunday, Dec. 5, New York State Police reported.Earlier report - 30-Year-Old Woman Killed In Rollover Cra…
ACCIDENTS
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly aiming a gun at a service driver

EL PASO COUNTY Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man has been arrested after allegedly aiming a gun at a transportation service driver during a trip Tuesday afternoon, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO). At approximately 5 p.m., as the service driver was giving the suspect a ride, the suspect pulled out The post Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly aiming a gun at a service driver appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Three people arrested in missing persons case involving 16-year-old boy

MISSING: Benjamin Loera age 16 JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Rangers and the Jackson County Sheriff’s office are investigating a missing persons case involving a 16-year-old boy. Benjamin Loera was last seen on October 26, 2021. Authorities are conducting many search warrants and interviews. Three people are facing charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. “We are utilizing all...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy