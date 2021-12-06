For the record

—- Stopped on Main St. Nov. 21 for a motor vehicle violation, Jeffrey Phillips, 29, of Peacham was taken into custody for operating after criminal suspension, suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol, and cited to answer the charges Dec. 6 in Caledonia County Court. —- Gary Bolton, 32,...
Saturday, 11:12 p.m., no injuries were reported when a vehicle operated by Ernest M. Gaiser, 33, of Olean, struck a curb at Front and East State streets. Thursday, no time reported, William R. Weigold, 32, of Wellsville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
WESTVILLE — Law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man in Westville, after a mental health call, Monday morning. State troopers responded to a home on County Route 40 shortly before 7 a.m., according to a press release from Major Ruben Oliver, the Troop B commander, for the state police.
Keitha A. Cesario, 28, of Chittenango, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of burglary third-degree and petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment. November 16, 2021:. Tina M. Ryan, 51, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated...
Two years ago, the Rhode Island State Police -- to great fanfare -- announced a major drug and gun bust of four Providence brothers. One of the men arrested, Luis Enrique Molina, already had a lengthy record of arrests and incarceration. Court records show that on June 12, 2020, Judge...
A Rocky Mount man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug ring that operated primarily from Rocky Mount hotel rooms. G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced Wednesday that James Otis Davis Jr., 33, of Carson Drive in Rocky Mount was sentenced to 180 months in prison and five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1,000 grams or more of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two women were sentenced Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine. Mary Clearwater, 39, of Warren, was sentenced to 72 months in prison by U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to six years in prison and Courtney Wilson, 30, of Youngstown, was sentenced to 30 months.
Schuyler Undersheriff Breck Spaulding will retire this year. A 27-year career in law enforcement is coming to an end for Schuyler County Undersheriff Breck Spaulding. The department announced on Facebook this week that after 16 years as undersheriff Spaudling would retire at the end of December. He ran the day-to-day ...
(WJAR) — It’s been 20 years since Fred Cunha has spoken to his younger sister, Rose Marie Moniz, one of six kids in their close-knit family. The Bristol County District Attorney says Rose was brutally murdered in her Acushnet Ave home in March of 2001. Her lifeless body on the...
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, a jury in Glynn County, Ga. found all three defendants guilty on at least some of the murder charges against them in the Feb. 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Travis McMichael, who shot Ahmaud Arbery, was convicted of all charges. His father Greg McMichael...
A Bethlehem man has been identified as the passenger killed in a crash Tuesday night in Allentown, authorities said.Nicholas Santiago, 20, was riding in a car down South 15th Street around 11:40 p.m. when it veered off the road and struck a tree, according to the Allentown Police Department and the…
A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over and then angrily shouted at him will be jailed for life.Alexander Layton was convicted of murdering James Stokoe, a 40-year-old married father, in his BMW in Thornaby, Teesside in May 2020, following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.Mr Stokoe had taken his four-year-old to see his grandparents and the boy was strapped in a car seat during the horrific attack.Layton, 34, from Shackleton Close, Thornaby, denied murder and possessing an offensive weapon, unsuccessfully...
Both drivers were hospitalized following a Monday night crash involving a commercial paver in Morris County, authorities said.The crash occurred near 5208 Berkshire Valley Road in Jefferson Township around 5:10 p.m. Monday, initial reports said.The driver of the commercial paver was thrown from the…
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The missing 15-year-old girl and suspect who were the subject of a recent AMBER Alert were found in Spokane Valley on Tuesday evening, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Idaho State Police issued an Amber alert Monday for the missing 15-year-old girl from...
Jail personnel in Broward County took a disturbing booking photograph of a man arrested on traffic charges in Margate last week, physically holding his face in place. At the same time, he appeared to be yelling out while struggling. Danniel El Dey, 43, of Port St. Lucie, was brought to...
A 30-year-old woman who died in a crash in the region is being remembered as a dedicated EMT and mother. Erica Vilaca was killed in the rollover crash in the Sullivan County town of Neversink on Sunday, Dec. 5, New York State Police reported.Earlier report - 30-Year-Old Woman Killed In Rollover Cra…
EL PASO COUNTY Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man has been arrested after allegedly aiming a gun at a transportation service driver during a trip Tuesday afternoon, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO). At approximately 5 p.m., as the service driver was giving the suspect a ride, the suspect pulled out
MISSING: Benjamin Loera age 16 JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Rangers and the Jackson County Sheriff’s office are investigating a missing persons case involving a 16-year-old boy. Benjamin Loera was last seen on October 26, 2021. Authorities are conducting many search warrants and interviews. Three people are facing charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. “We are utilizing all...
A Camp Lejeune Marine is facing a felony assault charge after allegedly shooting another Marine in Onslow County last weekend.
At 1:13 a.m. on Dec. 5, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting in the area of Rosemary Avenue in Hubert, and deputies arrived on scene minutes later, according...
